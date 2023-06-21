Basketball icon LeBron James brings his best French to kick off the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James kicked off the 24 Hours of Le Mans on Saturday to mark the centenary of the famous car race.

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM

The Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO) said it was “delighted to welcome one of the greatest sportsmen in history, a great American basketball player and philanthropist”.

Every year since 1949, a well-known personality is initially entrusted with the task of hoisting the tricolor flag. LeBron James joins Brad Pitt (2016), Rafael Nadal (2018), Alain Delon (1996), Georges Pompidou (1972) and Steve McQueen (1971) on the list.

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

“I am honored to be a part of this historic moment in motorsport and to contribute to the centenary celebrations of one of the world’s greatest sporting events. I cannot wait to start this iconic race,”38 said the year-old basketball player and two-time Olympic champion with the United States.

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

A total of 62 teams are taking part in the anniversary edition of the race. The 24 Hours of Le Mans is the fourth round of the World Endurance Championship. It started raining heavily during the race, with all the consequences…

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences