Basse Rock ‘n’ Roll All Weekend

The neighborhood party in Basse was warm, busy and very comfortable. The theme was rock ‘n’ roll and it was not to be missed by every visitor. Not only was the decoration of the neighborhood area stylish, but visitors were also beautifully dressed, especially on Friday evenings.



Niels Gijsmann of the neighborhood association says, “After an entertaining hexathlon for the youngest youngsters on Friday afternoon and a first beer for the ‘older youngsters’ during the weekend, there was always a great playback show on Friday evening.” “The roads and fields of Basse and the surrounding areas virtually created all obstructions to their acts.” This resulted in stylishly dressed spectators in the party tents. According to Gijsman, the jury had a hard time weighing all the beautiful things they saw on the scene, but eventually managed to nominate Bassey Ost as the winner with their medley of ‘Rock-‘n-Roll Never Dies’.

“In the mix of Basse Ost, even Henk Gijsmann in the seventies still showed his smooth hip movements, but in the eighties in Ghirdinge’s acting another interpretation by Jaap Kooi of Peter Koelveijn overtook him. Gave. Young and old, everyone participated and enjoyed the playback show.

playing with water

On Saturday morning, Justin Timberlake’s ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling’ was playing over and over again in the tent. “Not because an inattentive disc jockey was active, but it was a musical part of the dance clinic that was given for the youth. The dancing escalated further and the youth of Basse clearly showed that they were already ready to take to the dance floor at the neighborhood party. Next, the big hexathlon was on the program and the ten teams battled it out despite the heat and it helped that the party committee had prepared various water sports. “Sea slides ‘Great Balls of Fire’ and ‘Belly Slides’ in particular were popular in the game,” says Gijsman. “The first part was that each team had to portray four members as the band Kiss and this was done fanatically. At the end of the afternoon, Basse Oost was honored to take first prize for the second time this weekend, although it was her first ever victory in the hexathlon. Band Bogie & The Longhorns closed out the second day of the holiday in Basse with a strong performance in front of a packed party tent.

On Sunday afternoons there was great enthusiasm for clutshiet, or ‘rolling the rocks’. The TT circuit was completed and the ‘Tussenweg’ team managed to complete it in the least number of throws and won. Sometimes a long search had to be made for the ‘bolt’ in the trenches. “After some relaxing rock and roll music, it was up to the ‘Wildboar’ formation to bring the party to a musically successful end. Despite the still warm weather, they got the audience dancing and grooving.” The real conclusion was the ingenious idea of ​​inflating a ‘belly slide’ and many visitors took the opportunity to take a dip in the cool water. With a wet suit, Bassey the visitor of the neighborhood party went home satisfied.