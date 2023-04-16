Batman, The Simpsons and other licenses that slipped into Pokémon Let’s Go

Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu

There are many players who fondly remember each of the Pokémon installments. We have from Gameboy to the present with the open world of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. However, we cannot ignore previous installments, as is the case with Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Let’s Go Eevee where there are still some curiosities that we cannot forget.

Did you know that some of the best-known licenses such as The Simpsons or Batman unexpectedly slipped into the game? This has only been discovered by some of the players who enjoyed the play to the end. And yet, it is one of those winks that add extra magic to the experience.

The presence of these famous licenses in the game

When do we find this unexpected wink? When the player finishes the work, it is time to face the Masters, who are scattered throughout Kanto. It is there where the most unexpected secret is found and, above all, related to the names of the characters.

Among all the options that we can find, there are names like Keaton Scientist and West Scientist, both related to Actors Michael Keaton and Adam West, who played Batman in their day. In addition to this, we also meet trainers like Ikue and Aoi, the original voices of Eevee and Pikachu.

As far as the Simpsons are concerned, there are Barney, Seymour and Moe, expert trainers of the flying type. These have, of course, a direct reference to the characters from The Simpsons. Therefore, it is a fun relationship for all players and the most unexpected.