Battle Worlds Kronos PC Game Full Version Free Download

about this game

Battle Worlds: Kronos is a classic turn-based strategy game in the tradition of Battle Isle, Advance Wars and Panzer General. Have you ever wondered what exactly a game like right now would look like? well. As a result, we decided to develop Battle Worlds: Kronos.

How to install the game?

2 single player campaigns (~50 hours of gameplay)

Single Player Challenge Map — Test your skills and track your progress in a variety of combat scenarios.

LIVE MULTIPLAYER — Play against your friends in real time online (cross-platform) or via the Hot Seat.

Asynchronous Multiplayer — Take as much time as you like and consider your moves. It can be likened to “play by mail”.

It was stored on our servers and handed over to our competitors. Machines allow you to continue playing anytime, anywhere.

I want (cross platform).

Online Features — Leagues — Early 2014 Chat — Tournaments.

Powerful AI — Clever AI that challenges skilled commanders.

Map Editor — A powerful editor to create your own maps and missions (Windows only).

Includes “Trains” DLC – extra ~15 hour campaign, new units and new multiplayer map

DOWNLOAD NOW

Step 1: Search for a reliable website that offers free game downloads.

Step 2: Click on the download button and wait for the download to finish.

Step 3: Once the download is complete, extract the downloaded files using a file extractor like WinRAR.

Step 4: Run the setup file and follow the on-screen instructions to install the game.