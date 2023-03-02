Battlefield 2042 free: these are the video games that join PlayStation Plus in March | Minecraft Dungeons | Code Vein | TECHNOLOGY

Like every month, Sony has reviewed the video games that subscribers of playstation plus. This time, March welcomes Battlefield 2042 among its titles offered on the service.

Sony has revealed the three PlayStation Plus video games for the month of March: Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons, and Code Vein, which are now available to download until Monday, April 3. The titles come to the PS Plus Deluxe, Extra and Essential services.

Free games for PlayStation Plus in March

Battlefield 2042 (PS4, PS5)

New content comes to the title of Electronic Arts.

This survival shooter is the return of the well-known Battlefield franchise. It includes a multiplayer mode that allows you to play with users from all over the world: the battlefields are up to 64 players on PS4 and 128 on PS5.

Free download Minecraft dungeons via Nintendo Switch. (Photo: Mojang)

It is a role-playing game inspired by the classic Minecraft with up to four simultaneous players. Level up by facing monsters in dungeons in melee combat.

Code Vein will be released for PS4, XB1, and PC on September 27. (Diffusion)

This anime-style RPG from Bandai Namco can be played solo with an AI or with a friend in co-op. You will have to fight enemies using strategy, equipping weapons and improving your character’s abilities.

How to get your free PS Plus games? You must first be subscribed to the services, then go to the PlayStation Plus section from the main menu of your console and choose the games you want to install.

On the other hand, keep in mind that the PS Plus Collection will disappear on May 9so you should take advantage to keep all the titles in the collection and thus be able to play them at any time in the future.