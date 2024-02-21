Bayern Munich announced that Thomas Tuchel will not continue

Bayern Munich announced that Thomas Tuchel will not remain on the substitute bench of the Bavarian team next season,

“In an open and honest dialogue we reached the decision to end our relationship in the summer. Our aim is to start a new sporting organization with a new coach next season,” said Jahn, chairman of the Bayern board of directors. -Christian Driessen.

Thomas Tuchel will not remain on the Bayern Munich bench next season, following a string of unfavorable results. efe

“Until then everyone at the club will have to give everything they have to achieve the highest possible goal Bundesliga and in the UEFA Champions League“He added.

Tuchel arrived at the club as a replacement for Julian Nagelsmann, who was removed from his role midway through the season. The board’s decision at that time was to return Tuchel after Borussia Dortmund I would have deducted 12 points to take the lead in the Bundesliga.

Team With Tuchel eventually crowned champion, but never convinced Neither the style of play nor the performance he performed on the court. There was even some short circuit talk in the locker room with the club leaders.

Tuchel was never an easy character and his relationship with the board was not easy either. they were often Coach complaints about decisions taken in transfer marketsEspecially for not meeting the arrival of some players that he had requested.

In the current curriculum, Bayern started off with a German Super Cup loss against Leipzig, then crashed out of the German Cup and is eight points behind leader Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga,

In the last week they have suffered three consecutive defeats (Bayer Leverkusen and Bochum in the Bundesliga, Lazio in the Champions League) and this may have influenced the decision announced this Wednesday.

The Bundesliga is not impossible but it is impossible, which is why the board is adding this season to the UEFA Champions League. Driessen concluded, “I am confident that with the support of our people we will reach the quarter-finals.”