Bayern Munich’s unexpected treatment of Messi after the death of Franz Beckenbauer has never happened before!

2024-01-09

franz beckenbauer He died and football mourned the loss of one of its great legends. The Germans marked their era and won two gold balls ,

Lionel Messi’s farewell message to Franz Beckenbauer: “Tear out”With a photo of a German playing for the national team Germany,

The photo quickly went viral and the Munich team decided to follow up and give thanks Rosario Crack on InstagramThe platform on which he had published the photo.

What was not expected is that bayern to follow to lionel messi, The characteristic of the Germans is that they adhere to many historical norms on which they do not compromise. “Mia San Mia”The club’s motto and instrument is, “we are we”,

Although bayern Added 62 followers after officially following. Lionel Messi.Since Instagram was created and Bayern Munich He created his official account, he had never followed footballers from other clubs, but now he was left with Leo.