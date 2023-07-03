‘B&B Six Sweet’ brings new single, “Competition” and butterflies in stomach for second week

A new week, a new face. On the other side of the world, Ann Lemmens meets the sporty and energetic Nele. After the divorce, he decided to live in Brazil.

The climate, the sea and the music were all reasons for him to take such a big step. During the first week Nele meets not one, but two gentlemen: Nicolas and Peter. And because the B&B is fully booked, the gentlemen not only have to share Nele’s attention, but also a room. Something that one person absorbs better than another…

Meanwhile, at Frank’s B&B, Ilse is joined by another graduate, health therapist Kristina. Although it seemed as though Frank may have already found the woman of his dreams, Cristina immediately interrupts. After the first look, Frank says, “Wow, she looks fabulous!” It’s also a bit of a shocker when two women meet: “There’s another woman involved and there will be two more, so Frank is the master… I feel the competition, but I’m not intimidated by it”, says Kristina. Is.

At Wim’s B&B, Valerie gets butterflies in her stomach. During a casual date, she tests Vim. Meanwhile, in Turkey, Danny enjoys quality time with Sandra, much to Valentine’s dismay.

B&B Searches Leaf, VTM, Monday at 8:40 PM