BBC First launches four new premieres in June

BBC First introduces four new premieres in June, including three thrilling crime series ‘Granite Harbour’, ‘Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears’ and BBC First Fiends’ ‘Six Four’.

Additionally, the captivating historical drama ‘Sanditon’ is also returning with a third season.

‘Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears’ is a two-part adventure. After freeing a young Bedouin girl, Shirin Abbas, from her unjust captivity in Jerusalem, Miss Fisher begins to uncover a priceless jewel and a war secret involving ancient curses, and the suspicious disappearances of Shirin’s forgotten tribe. Seeks the truth behind.

‘Granite Harbour’ is set in Aberdeen, Scotland and is a new three-part crime series. After his previous tour with the Royal Military Police, Lindo dreams of becoming a detective at New Scotland Yard. However, she is trained as a detective in the North East of Scotland, where she must quickly adjust to her new life in the city, a world unlike any she has ever known.

BBC First Finds presents ‘Six Four’, a new top thriller which has received critical acclaim from both audiences and critics in the UK. The series is inspired by Hideo Yokoyama’s bestseller Six Four and is primarily set in Glasgow. This is a dark and compelling tale of kidnapping, corruption, betrayal and an uncompromising search for the truth in the disappearance of Chris and Michelle O’Neill’s teenage daughter.

Finally, the highly anticipated series ‘Sanditon’ is back on BBC First for a third season. With weddings and failed engagements galore, the question is whether the residents of Sanditon can finally find true love and happiness.

‘Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears’ premieres on BBC First on Sunday 4 June at 7:45pm

The Honorable Miss Phryne Fisher (Essie Davis) is back, fighting injustice with her mother-of-pearl-handled pistol and her razor-sharp wit. Since flying from Melbourne to London with her father, the glamorous detective has solved cases around the world thanks to her strong will and courage, and is more daring than ever. Her experiences at war, her upbringing in the slums of Collingwood and her sister’s death will always stay with her, even as she throws herself into a new series of murder cases.

Nathan Page as Detective Inspector John ‘Jack’ Robinson, Miriam Margolyes as Prudence, Miss Fisher’s spunky aunt and Ashley Cummings as Dorothy ‘Dot’ Williams, Miss Fisher’s Catholic companion. Plus, the series welcomes a new face: Rupert Penry-Jones guest stars as handsome Jonathan Lofthouse.

‘Granite Harbour’ premieres on BBC First on Monday 19 June at 9pm

‘Granite Harbour’ is a new three-part drama series set in Aberdeen starring emerging talents Romario Simpson and Hannah Donaldson.

Lindo finds an ally in his handler Superintendent Lara ‘Bart’ Bartlett (Hannah Donaldson), a streetwise Aberdonian who used to work alone. Together, this unlikely pair must navigate the choppy waters of their first case: the murder of one of the most recognizable faces of the Aberdeen oil industry. Suddenly, Lindo and Bartlett find themselves in a business battle between old and new energy.

A controversial death rocks the town, which leads to a murder investigation with historical roots. Trainee detective Davis Lindo is thrown in the deep end and must navigate a city and industry that is completely foreign to him.

The new three-part drama also stars Don Steele, Gary Lewis, Fiona Bell, Bhav Joshi, Michelle Germ, Andrew Still, Ron Donachie, Ross Anderson, Katia Winter, Caroline Dega, Hiftu Kasem and Lisa Livingstone.

‘Sanditon’ Season 3 premieres Saturday 24 June at 9pm on BBC First

Charlotte (Rose Williams) returns to Sanditon with her fiancé, but is forced to confront her unresolved feelings for Colborne (Ben Lloyd-Hughes). He is devastated and tries to move on by opening his heart to another. But can they continue to ignore their feelings if they continue to be attracted to each other?

Georgiana (Crystal Clarke) is shocked to learn that there is a claim to her newly acquired inheritance. With the help of Samuel Colborne (Liam Garrigan), she fights in court to keep her property. The public attention and scrutiny sends her into a spiral and it seems she loses all control. What he needs is a fiancée who sends away the circling fortune-hunters. What he gets is too much.

Edward (Jack Fox), meanwhile, has promised Lady Denham (Ann Reid) that he has indeed changed, but will the fate of Augusta Markham (Eloise Webb) be an irresistible proposition?

Lady Denham rediscovers an old flame from her childhood, and together they support Tom’s (Chris Marshall) new plans for Sanditon – at the cost of his marriage to Mary (Kate Ashfield), and then he begins a serious relationship. falls seriously ill…

With weddings and failed engagements, the residents of Sanditon will find true love and happiness… at last?

BBC First Finds presents ‘Six Four’ from Sunday 25 June at 9pm

Six Four is a thrilling new crime drama starring Kevin McKidd (“Grey’s Anatomy”, “Trainspotting”) and Wynette Robinson (“Boiling Point”, “Sherlock”, “The A-Word”) as Chris and Michelle O’Neill played the role.

Created by BAFTA Scotland award-winning screenwriter Gregory Burke (“Black Watch”), the four-part drama is directed by Ben A. Williams (“Sherwood”, “Baghdad Central”) and produced by award-winning House Productions (“Sherwood”) , ‘Brexit – The Uncivil War’) for ITVX.

The play is inspired by Hideo Yokoyama’s bestseller Six Four and is set primarily in Glasgow. This is a dark and compelling tale of kidnapping, corruption, betrayal and an uncompromising search for the truth in the disappearance of Chris and Michelle O’Neill’s teenage daughter.

The detective on duty, Chris, played by Kevin McKidd, makes a surprising revelation about an infamous unsolved case that once divided the police when a local girl named Julie Mackie went missing. Now Chris, still reeling from the news that his own daughter is missing, is approached by a reporter who tells him that fatal mistakes were made in Julie’s disappearance. When Chris re-investigates the case, he discovers a series of glaring mistakes, corruption and far-reaching ambitions.

While Chris struggles to make sense of what he has discovered, his wife Michelle, played by Wynette Robinson, takes matters into her own hands to search for their daughter. Using the skills she learned as a former undercover cop, Michelle takes on increasingly greater risks as she traces clues through the criminal underworld. She’s escaped this underworld once before, where brutality and extortion have crept to the top of the political establishment.

While Chris and Michelle do everything they can to uncover the truth, the Attorney General’s daughter is suddenly kidnapped. Just when the minister is about to win the election. The kidnapping has disturbing parallels to Mackey’s case. Is the past repeating itself, or is the truth about what really happened to Julie Mackie about to emerge?

In June you can continue to watch the following series on BBC First:

‘Father Brown’ S10 every Monday at 9pm till June 12

‘Call The Midwife’ every Sunday at 9 pm till June 17

‘Blue Lights’ shows every Sunday at 9pm as part of BBC First Finds until 18 June

‘Miss Scarlett and the Duke’ S3 every Tuesday at 9 PM until June 27