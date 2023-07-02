BBC to auction several stage pieces and outfits from Eurovision Song Contest 2023

Attention Eurovision Song Contest fans! You can take home a very unique souvenir of the 2023 edition. Organizer British channel BBC is currently holding an online auction of several props from the latest Eurovision Song Contest.

“Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do at BBC Studios, both on and off screen. We have a responsibility to have as little impact on the environment as possible. In addition, we are always looking for new ways to get the public more involved in everything we do and to extend the life of our sets and costumes. What better way to do this than by giving fans the chance to own a piece of Eurovision history,” Sally Mills, head of sustainability at BBC Studios, tells the website. wiwiblogs,

Drums, tables, cushions, clothes…

The auction includes a wide range of items from stage props to costumes. For example, we see the desk where the presenters stood during the scoring (see photo). The drums used during Sam Ryder and the Kalush Orchestra performance are also for sale, as well as set pieces from Go_A’s performance. We also see the heart-shaped table and cushions from the green room. Of the available costumes, the signature green jersey of Daði & Gagnamagnið’s performance will be particularly eye-catching.

The auction for several set pieces and various costumes began on Tuesday 30 May and will run until Sunday 11 June. A total of 65 lots are offered on a particular website. For those interested: Please note that buyers outside the United Kingdom will need to arrange delivery of their purchases on their own.