BBVA opens Miami office to advise large Latin American assets

It will primarily serve non-US resident clients with assets under management in excess of $500,000.

BBVA has increased its commitment to private banking and high net worth by opening an office in Miami (Florida, USA). BBVA Global Wealth AdvisorsProviding advisory services to large Latin American investors looking to diversify their investments.

“This service, in this first phase, will be offered primarily to Latin American clients interested in international investment advisory solutions in the United States. It will be offered primarily to clients who are not resident in the United States and whose Have assets under management over $500,000” the bank explained in a note published this Thursday.

BBVA Global Wealth Advisors clients will have access to, among others, non-discretionary portfolio management services and advisory accounts or accounts with comprehensive commission rates. This opening adds to the international wealth management offering that BBVA already offers in Switzerland and Spain.

Private Banking is a strategic segment for the entity headed by Carlos Torres and its commitment has resulted in a significant increase in the number of bankers dedicated to this sector in recent years and continued digital development.

Director of BBVA Asset Management and Global Wealth, jaime lazaronoted that “the opening of BBVA Global Wealth Advisors in Miami will allow us to advance the integration of BBVA’s local and global wealth management capabilities for an even better value proposition for our Latin American clients.”

On my part, Director of BBVA Global Wealth Advisors, murat kalkanexplains that “The launch of this service in the world’s largest wealth management market will allow us to strengthen the Group’s general offering in this region and meet a highly sought-after need by our clients in multiple geographies . Present. “.