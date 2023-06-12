Be careful if you go near Beyoncé





It’s going to be a Bumblebee on the track around Amsterdam again. And right now the major stadium concerts by Beyoncé are being held again. Whatever it was, it has now been announced that the concert is hard to reach in the capital.

That wasn’t the case for many, unfortunately for many at Harry Styles’ performance like Queen B Beyoncé’s at the Johan Cruz Arena. Due to an IT glitch, train traffic came to a sudden halt and the next day had consequences across the country. Many young Harry Styles fans could not reach home or had to wait a long time to be picked up. They found proper shelter in the Ziggo Dome.

Warning train problems at Beyoncé

Concert organizer Mojo has warned people coming to Beyoncé’s concert in Amsterdam this weekend about potential train problems. All visitors have received an email with a warning “congestion and delays in mind”. renaissance tour Van Beyoncé headlines at Ajax’s stadium on Saturday and Sunday.

long time ago It’s been five years since Beyoncé came to the Netherlands to perform for her (large) fan base. As of right now, the 41-year-old superstar can be seen twice, but in 2018 she toured with her husband and father of their three children, Jay-Z. The place was the same. The stadium was then called the Amsterdam Arena, shortly before it was changed to the Johan Cruyff Arena.

What are the problems of trains

The arena is within walking distance of two train stations, Amsterdam Bijlmer Arena and Duivendrecht. But due to track work it will be more difficult to reach both the stations this weekend. There is no train traffic between Amsterdam Centraal and Amsterdam Bijlmer Arena and no trains run between Haarlem and Amsterdam Sloterdijk. “We recommend that you prepare well for your outward and return journey,” Mojo writes to visitors to the Beyoncé concert.

Work in Amsterdam Centraal will start on Thursday to Friday night and last throughout the weekend. A spokesperson for NS says that Mojo was already aware of Prorail’s maintenance in Amsterdam when the concert was scheduled. “Mojo now keeps its visitors very well informed,” the spokesperson said. It’s not that there are no trains in Amsterdam, but there is an adjusted timetable with different departure times and departure tracks.

Extra travel time if you go to Beyoncé

NS and ProRail advise passengers traveling to the capital this weekend to check journey planners carefully and take into account additional travel time. Buses will run between Amsterdam Sloterdijk and Haarlem.

ProRail announced that, among other things, the switch and track would be removed to extend the platforms between tracks 7 and 8. Major maintenance is also required on the switches and overhead wires on the Dijksgracht. The adjusted timetable applies from Sunday to Monday nights until approximately 02:00.

Concert-goers in Amsterdam have had more problems than the train lately. In addition to the problem with the aforementioned Harry Styles concert, no trains stopped at the Bijlmer Arena in September during sold-out concerts at the Ziggo Dome (Kensington) and AFAS Live (Yade Lorraine). This was because of the congestion around the Grand Prix at Zandvoort (where there was a lot more going on than Formula 1).

One Kiss Goodbye or Countless Farewells for a Legendary Rock Quartet?