BEAST fails to qualify for the last CS:GO Major

The Argentine dream comes to an end, BEAST will not be at the BLAST.TV Major in Paris, the latest CS:GO Major. The Argentine team failed to get through the tight American RMR qualifying, being eliminated with a 1-2 on the scoreboard. The journey of BESTIA comes to an end after losing 2-1 against MIBR in the third meeting of RMR. The Argentine team stayed close but could not get one of the five tickets. This way, BEAST will not be able to say present in the last CS: GO Major.

He dreamed and was excited but it was not achieved, BEAST he leaves Monterrey with a bitter taste in his mouth. The Argentine organization belonging to rapper and professional poker player, PapoMC, he was on the brink of qualifying for the Paris Major. The Argentine squad fell in the third round against MIBR and added the second defeat on their overall score. With this result, BEAST it is eliminated suffering the change of format of the American RMR.

Finish our path to the MAJOR. This team left life. They left home for a month or so, they left behind family, friends, a partner, everything to be able to represent @beast_corp and Argentina🇦🇷 in the world.

We only have to say

THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR REPRESENTING US!❤️ GO BEAST! pic.twitter.com/isP7sycdEj – InfoBeast (@Info_Beast) April 9, 2023

BEAST’s dream of reaching the CS:GO Major is broken

Despite equalizing the complicated series against MIBR earning his over pass by 16-13, BEAST fell into the hell by 10-16 and says goodbye to Monterrey without the ticket for the CS:GO Major. The Argentine quintet will not be in Paris for the BLAST.TV Major but they leave with their heads held high. BEAST he was unable to advance on a torturous RMR that only gave one chance to miss.

Overpass is Argentine and is from BEAST 😈 16-13 and we go to Inferno Trust what’s with what 🤠 pic.twitter.com/JSB6I9blHo — BEAST IN THE RMR 🇲🇽 (@bestia_corp) April 9, 2023

The removal of sixth place from the American RMR led the qualifier to put the loss limit at one (1). after falling before flux, BEAST they had to beat MIBR to get into the qualifying match on the last day. However MIBR was superior and the Argentine team said goodbye to the RMR.

Of course, standing tall for a team of BEAST that in less than 3 months went from being a dream to being a reality. Although the dream of reaching a Major will remain on BEAST’s to-do list for the counter strike 2, the team today is a strong reality. After the defeat, PapoMC He left some very motivating and emotional words: «Getting to a Major will still be a dream, but BEAST is a reality. Months ago there was nothing and today we are here. I am sad but more than proud for everything we achieved in such a short time. CS 2 will have the name BEAST«