Beautiful romance film with Jennifer Garner is available and you need to watch

With love, Simon is a drama and romance film released in 2018 and directed by Greg Berlanti and it’s the perfect tip for anyone who likes romantic comedy movies and is looking for something to watch today but can’t decide.

The plot is based on the book Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda in Becky Albertalli and has as protagonist the young Simon Spier (Nick Robinson), who struggles to find the courage to come out as gay to his friends and family.

The cast has Nick Robinson, Jennifer Garner, Katherine Langford, Alexandra Shipp, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Keiynan LonsdaleIt is Logan Miller.

The film was well received by critics. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a positive rating of 91%. Critics praised the actors’ performances and the sensitive and respectful way in which the film addresses the theme of discovering sexuality in adolescence.

The film was produced by 20th Century Foxwhich at the time was about to be acquired by disney. Because of this, production of the film had to be stopped for a while, as Disney did not want to associate its name with a film about a gay teenager.

However, after much discussion, production resumed and the film was successfully released.

Another curious fact is that the author of the original book, Becky Albertalliis a consultant on the film and made a point of being present on the set to ensure that the story was told as faithfully as possible.

The film portrays in a positive and moving way the discovery of sexuality in adolescence and the process of accepting oneself and others.

In summary, With love, Simon is an emotional and inspiring film that delicately and respectfully addresses the discovery of sexuality in adolescence and the process of accepting oneself and others, and for that, it was highly praised by the LGBTQ+ audience.

With a talented cast and a captivating plot, the film is a great choice for anyone looking for a true and inspiring love story.

With love, Simon is available on Star+.

Watch the trailer: