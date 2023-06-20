Bebe Rexha got stitches in her head after getting phone call and black eye

June 20, 2023 at 07:56 pm

Singer Bebe Rexha says she is “fine” after audience members threw phones at her head during a performance in New York on Sunday. On TikTok, the artist shows in a short video that she has got a stitch and a black eye from the incident.

