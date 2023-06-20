Bebe Rexha got stitches in her head after getting phone call and black eye

June 20, 2023 at 07:56 pm

Singer Bebe Rexha says she is “fine” after audience members threw phones at her head during a performance in New York on Sunday. On TikTok, the artist shows in a short video that she has got a stitch and a black eye from the incident.

,i’m fine yeah i feel fineshe sings in tiktok video quoting a line from the song I’m fine (Blue)His recent hit with DJ David Guetta.

In doing so, she lifts her large black sunglasses from her nose, revealing her injuries. “It’s okay guys,” the 33-year-old says in the caption.

After the incident in New York, Rexha had to cut her performance short to go to the hospital.

The man who threw the phone, Nicholas Malvagna, 27, of New Jersey, was later arrested on suspicion of assault and aggravated assault, but was later released, according to news agency AP. It is unclear whether he will be prosecuted for the crimes.

Late last year, Harry Styles was hit by a handful of candy, after which he finished the show with an apparent eye problem. Lady Gaga was also hurt by something during a performance last year. The singer hugged her head while she was singing.