Beep and Cor Martens have been married for 65 years

Cor’s cradle was in a village near Venre. He came from a bread and confectionery family, of course with the famous Limburg pies. The family moved west and ended up first in Beverwijk and later in Castrikum. Since Cor was no longer allowed to work in the bakery for health reasons, he retrained as a metalworker and eventually ended up working at the former Hoogowens – now Tata Steel – in Wijk aan Zee. With further education, he became a budget administrator and continued working there till his retirement.

Beep was born in Beverwijk. She got a job caring for the elderly and worked at Boogart for eighteen years. Her heart is still there, caring for the elderly, even though she herself is already 93 years old. At that time she worked at V&D during the holidays between Sinterklaas and Christmas.

After meeting Kor on the dance floor and the traditional introductions at home, her mother said: “You have to keep it” when she heard that Kor came from Limburg, where the majority are Catholic. And that belief was in line with Beep’s parents.

After their marriage on June 12, 1958, they had two daughters, Diana and Martine, who meanwhile looked after three grandchildren, Lisa, Kevin and Patrick. Mayor Karen Hirschop congratulated the couple and presented them with a copy of the marriage certificate in a frame and a beautiful flower arrangement.