Before buying the new League of Legends Champion Milio find out how much money you have spent on cosmetics and characters

League of Legends is one of the most popular video games in the world, enjoyed by millions of people every day. Although it is a free game that does not require payment to play, many players eventually decide to spend money on it. After spending hours in the game, purchasing skins and other items from the in-game store is a common reason to take that step. And with the arrival of the new champion Milio, you may be wondering if it is worth spending money on him or not, so it is good to remember how much money we have wasted on the RIOT game.

This question of how much money we have spent on League of Legends has a quick answer, and you just have to click on this link on the official Riot Games website. Once logged in, players can access their purchase history and see the total amount of money they have spent in the game. The money applies to the region you are in, and not spent in other regions.

One of the highlights of League of Legends is its fairness. Unlike many other games where players can buy perks to win, in LoL this is not possible. Other than some skins that offer minimal unintentional benefits, all players have equal opportunities and depend solely on their ability to win.

You can see the new League of Legends champion called Milio in the following video:

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord