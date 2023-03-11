Behati Prinsloo wears tight look two weeks after giving birth and web reacts: “Are you real?” | News

Behati Prinsloo showed fans that she had a night voucher to enjoy a Valentine’s Day night with friends. When posting photos in which she appears with a tight all black look, however, fans were confused, since the model gave birth to her third child with Adam Levine last January 30, that is, just two weeks ago.

In the comment box, fans left messages like: “How did you just have a baby? This is so confusing. Are you real?”, “Calm down… You just had a baby???”, “What ? You just had a baby and you already have this big body”, “Okay, but where is your belly?”, “Are you even real?”. Shocked fans debated Behati’s new snaps that were posted as an album on Instagram.

The name and gender of the third baby have yet to be released. Adam, who is the lead singer of Maroon 5, 43 years old, the model, 34 years old, also has Gio Graceof 4, and Dusty Rose, of 6. The two got married in 2014.

