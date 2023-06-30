Behind The Song: Malvin Moscalez

“1984 again. Jesus, am I getting old? I was barely eleven when Prince released this masterpiece along with the film of the same name. Romance, sex, an androgynous character… a downtrodden who creates his songs in a dark basement room. I was instantly won over. The fact that Apollonia 6 was spinning in a tiny thing must have also sparked my pounding teenage heart. The moment he took a dip in the lake naked… he was invisible. ‘Purple Rain’ is the album that taught me to sing, also high falsetto voice. I can still see myself standing in front of the mirror imitating Prince’s mannerisms.

“I got my first guitar when I was twelve. After surgery, to reduce pain. I remember it cost 10,000 Belgian Francs, which is hardly 250 Euros now, but that was a really expensive guitar back then. I started strumming it, but I couldn’t get past more than a few notes. I didn’t discover Alice in Chains until I was seventeen. Today I sometimes hear people say that my rhythm is something like eddie wadder, but then I specifically wanted Layne Staley Are: a goatee, black sunglasses, earrings and a tattoo of a naked woman surrounded by thorns. All very 80s and a little wrong, but then totally my point. When I first heard ‘Facelift’, I was immediately sold. And when I bought my first electric guitar—an incredible, almost unplayable cheap brand—I immersed myself completely in grunge. Power cords and go. I also had my first band during the same period. Pure nostalgia right now, but if we played that music again today, I’m sure it would become popular again.

“For my third album Inspiration, I have to take an even bigger leap in time. After a serious traffic accident in which I lost my lower left leg, I was looking for a musical outlet to compensate for the pain and loss. i ended up on harsh noise, and called himself Goghal. I played loud noise music at the same intensity as a car traveling at 120 km/h. went into me For years I’ve tried to exorcise my demons, in obscure halls, as far as Paris. After a few years of noise, it suddenly became very quiet. I immersed myself in Zen Buddhism and one day picked up my first acoustic guitar again: I started playing and after fifteen minutes I had finished a song. ‘I’m On Fire’, a personal number. This immediately began a new chapter, as I started listening to very raw, acoustic artists. Joni Mitchell, John Martin, Nick Drake, Bon Iver, Ben Howard, Damian Rice, … It was John Martin in particular who has inspired me in recent years. Sounds like a somewhat dumbfounded Scott when he talks, but as soon as he starts singing, wow! what a feeling! then do mine ‘solid air’, also the title of the album, from 1973, coincidentally my year of birth. It’s a song she dedicated to Nick Drake, who would die 18 months after the album’s release.” See Malvin Moscalez in action? June 28 – Kudu Lodge – Vortegim-Petegim 31 October – ENTR – Ghent You can find Malvin Moscalez’s album here

Source link