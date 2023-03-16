Being a professional gamer, a difficult goal to achieve, Estral case

from fan to professional, many of the gamers who compete at the highest level, had to go through this path. Not an easy journey, from parental approval to competitive level.

He team Estral It has positioned itself within the top of eSports. They have specialized in games like “League of Legends”, “Gears of Wars” either “VALORANT”, with the mission of being the best esports team.

In accordance with TakeOver, Shadow, Yang (Head Coach) and Eduardo Morales, the assistant coach, getting to the top and staying is complicated and more so in an area that is growing as Latin America is today.

in conversation with THE UNIVERSAL Sportsthe players expressed that the southern and northern areas of the American continent continue to develop and the only way to reach the level of Asia is to train, have the best players and participate internationally.

“I was in the Japanese league, if I wanted to compare it with Latin America, I can say that it is similar. In Japan we usually use three Koreans

and the locals begin to learn. You learn a lot that way,” said Yang Gwang-pyo, Estral Head Coach.

One of the questions that everyone asks is, can you live from playing video games? Shadow assured that it can be done: “Dedicating myself to playing was my dream, but I never thought I would live on this. The case occurred and this is good.”

Being a player is not everything, like any sport, you need a director and an assistant to be successful, the case of Eduardo Morales was like that. imOdraude, is the assistant coach and his love for videogames brought him to this: “My love for League of Legends was so great that it led me to enter Estra. I came to this job by destiny than because I was looking for it. I always had the support from my parents.

For a player to be successful in LATAMthey need esports to be part of their life and not take it as a hobby: “I practice all day since I wake up. Honestly they can’t do anything. The system is too different. (There) eSports are part of life and in Latin America it is an activity”.