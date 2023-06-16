Belgian Cats begin final phase of European Championship preparation against world top China

High visitors this evening at the Sportcampus Lange Munte (8.30pm) in Kortrijk: The Belgian Cats, No 7 in the world, will receive none other than China. Chinese women shine second in the world rankings, second only to the unreachable America.

China is currently on a European tour. They won in Italy (FIBA 14), the next week in the group stage to rival the Belgian Cats at the European Championships in Israel/Tel Aviv, and lost twice in France (FIBA 6).

Since ex-NBA star Yao Ming (2m29, ex-Houston Rockets) became president of the Chinese Basketball Association, much has been invested in women’s basketball in addition to the 3X3 project. With several players taller than 1m90 and even two meters (Yuri Li 2m00, Xu Han 2m05), China has risen to second place in the world rankings in recent years. They finished fifth at the Olympic Games in Tokyo and won a silver medal at last year’s World Cup in Sydney, Australia after losing to the US in the final.

For the Belgian Cats, the two matches, tonight in Kortrijk and Saturday (6pm), form the farewell match at Leuven Sportoage, so a solid final test before traveling to the European Championships in Tel Aviv. Emma Meesman and co. Going forward with the ambition of that fourth consecutive European Championship and going for a third medal.

Buy a Belgian Cats fan shirt and win a trip for two to Eurobasket

There are still about a hundred tickets available for tonight’s match in Kortrijk. Fans who buy a unique fan shirt tonight in Kortrijk or Saturday in Leuven also have a chance to go to the European Championships with the Cats. For every fan shirt sold, a number is entered into the lottery. On the Saturday following the competition in Leuven, a winning ticket will be drawn by the Belgian Cat. price? A trip for two to the European Championship.