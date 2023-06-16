Belgium does not send the B-Fast team to Kherson, but sends one million euros in materials

At the request of Ukraine, Belgium will send materials via B-fast to Kherson for support after the dam burst. However, a team cannot be sent, Foreign Affairs clarifies.

The area around Kherson in Ukraine has been submerged in water due to the bursting of the dam. “I would dare to suggest to my colleagues in government to send a B-fast team to the scene to investigate,” Development Cooperation Minister Caroline Genze (Voorit) said on Radio 1’s ‘De Morgen’. However, this is not possible. , give our editors information on foreign affairs.

“There has been a request from Ukraine for help through the European Civil Protection Assistance Mechanism. We try to respond with what we have. The brief to send a team was given because there was a great desire to do so. We have looked at that option and the conclusion is that it is not possible,” says Foreign Affairs Minister Wouter Pouls. The reason is a 2003 Royal Decree that clarified the functioning of B-FAST. “According to that decision, B-FAST cannot be deployed in a combat zone. Unfortunately, Kherson is located in such an area and therefore no team can be sent”.

By Royal Decree of 2003, no B-FAST team can be sent to a war zone. , © Belga

hundreds of thousands of euros in material

Lots of material will be sent. “Emergency aid worth a few hundred euros is sent through B-Fast. This includes heavy generators. Those generators are necessary because many parts are without power since the dam burst.

Minister Janez stressed on the radio that this item would be on the agenda of the Council of Ministers on Friday. “But we also have to make sure we act in a well-coordinated way and collaborate with aid organizations on the ground. There’s no point getting in each other’s way,” says Genez.