Bella Baxter’s fashion outfit in “Poor Creatures”

At the last Venice Film Festival the Golden Lion and Emma Stone received the Golden Globe awards for Best Comedy and Best Actress, Yorgos Lanthimos’ new film has already won several prestigious awards and is now headed towards the Oscars. Shortlisted in no less than seven categories, “Poor Creatures” should undoubtedly leave with a statue on March 10. Based on Alasdair Gray’s novel of the same name, released in 1992, the Greek director’s fantasy work is like no other film. With staging that is illusionistic, surreal and retrofuturistic at the same time, filmed in regular fish-eye and black and white for a good portion of the film before switching to bright and saturated colors, “Puer “Creatures” is first and foremost a visual slap. , This story is equally fictional, yet there is something political in it. A female Frankenstein, Bella Baxter (Emma Stone), has the body of an adult woman with the brain of an infant implanted by Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). A child-like creature who speaks in onomatopoeia and walks awkwardly before maturing and discovering, among other things, sexual pleasure. Possessed by a strong desire for freedom, the “monster” then becomes a kind of unconscious feminist femme fatale.

Bella Baxter, the new feminist icon?

A trip to Lisbon with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo) changes the situation for the hero, who until then has been reclusive and withdrawn from the outside world. She then discovers physical pleasure and becomes eager for a “furious leap” with the lawyer Don Juan. As Bela falls in love with him and becomes more and more possessive, Bela frees herself more and more by abandoning all the traditional taboos of the patriarchal society of that time. Her journey ends up taking her to Alexandria and then to Paris, where, fed up with her lover, she abandons him on the streets of the French capital to join her in a brothel. Fiercely independent and questioning the rules imposed by men of the time (but also today!), Bella Baxter is a zany feminist character who will, without a doubt, mark the history of the Seventh Art.

© Searchlight Pictures

Bella’s retrofuturistic wardrobe style is both Victorian and contemporary

The film opens with the suicide of Victoria Blessington (the future Bella Baxter) over a bridge, wearing a puffy skirt and a high-collared turquoise blue jacket. Shortly afterwards, we find the character, now Bella Baxter, wearing a gorgeous top with large sleeves and bloomers, a type of wide pants worn by women while cycling in the late 19th century Is. A recurring costume when she is still locked up in “God” Baxter’s house is to periodically wear a sleeveless dressing gown with a very wide cut and ruffles. As the story progresses and Bella’s liberation increases, her outfits become more vibrant, original, and blend different styles. We see on many occasions the same white shirt with a bib covered with ruffles, often worn with a short sky blue jacket with puffed sleeves inspired by the Victorian look, but whose texture and shiny fabric bring a touch of extravagance and modernity . Cheeky yellow mini skirts, tiny graphic sunglasses, sixties-inspired white ankle boots, short quilted skirts with a faux-cult train – thus giving a twist to the era’s attire – or even a long The ethereal and translucent pink skirt, along with the previous item, creates a delicious contrast of colors and styles. But the more Bella Baxter travels, explores and learns, the more elaborate her wardrobe becomes. When he first encounters poverty, he learns the concept of wealth and his position in high society. We then see her in a large, immaculate Victorian dress, the top of which is made of a contemporary graphic fabric with puffed sleeves and a ruffled neckline. Later, when she studied in Paris and became politically involved, her dress became darker and she also became more studious. Ultimately, despite the madness and excitement of this film, all of the character’s journeys are told through his style.

© Searchlight Pictures