Bella Hadid celebrates six months of alcohol sobriety | News

Bella Hadid celebrated six months sober this Tuesday (18). The 26-year-old model posted a screenshot of a sobriety app on Instagram marking another step in her fight against addiction. “Six Month Achievement Achieved for Alccol,” the screen read. Gigi Hadid’s sister revealed her drinking problems last month.

“I’ve had enough to drink. I loved alcohol and it got to the point where even I started canceling out at night because I felt like I wouldn’t be able to control myself,” she explained to InStyle magazine. “(Today) I don’t feel the need (to drink alcohol) because I know how it will affect me at 3 am when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that thing I said five years ago when I graduated from high school,” she said. , about the effects of the drink.

“There’s just this never-ending effect of essentially pain and stress over those few drinks that really didn’t do much,” mused Bella.

Bella and Gigi started working as models as children, but became known when their mother, Yollanda Hadid, was part of the reality show. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. They are identified as Nepo-Babies, who are children or family members of artists who ended up having privileged access to Hollywood.