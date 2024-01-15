Bella Poarch Talks ‘Living Hell’, Shares Secret to the Perfect TikTok

Bella Poarch’s video is the most-liked video on TikTok, with her playful lip-sync to Millie B’s “M to the B” receiving over 58 million likes. Her music career is proving to be equally successful, with her viral debut single “Build a B*tch” reaching 412 million views.

“I didn’t expect my first music video to become such a hit. I am very grateful,” she explains BoardTetris Kelly in a new interview.

The 25-year-old star released her third single, “Living Hell,” on Thursday (August 11), and the song sheds light on her internal struggles. “’Living Hell’ is about my toxic relationship with my mental health. I have been diagnosed with PTSD and have struggled with it for most of my life,” she explains. “That music video is literally about my childhood. I grew up in a yellow bedroom – my bed, my curtains, my wall, the tiles on the floor. I really liked that color because it made me happy, even though I was struggling with so many negative emotions. In the music video, you can see me painted and basically I was covering myself with this fake reality that I was happy, even though I was sad inside.

Porch also recently met with Blackpink, whom she says she would “love” to collaborate with. “They’re amazing,” she says. “I spent time with them and they were really nice. Rosé and I painted our nails together and it was so much fun.”

As far as the secret to the perfect TikTok is concerned, Poarch revealed, “Honestly, you just have to be yourself. When you learn that it doesn’t matter what people think about you, you create the best content.

To wrap things up, the internet star shared some insight into what she’s hoping fans get from her upcoming EP. “Just know that when you listen to my music, you will feel empowered and confident and appreciate who you are,” she says.

