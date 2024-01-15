Bella Thorne models a Dracula graphic minidress with go-go boots before changing into a black leather trench coat during a trip to Milan





Bella Thorne proved she can turn any sidewalk into a personal runway during her recent outing in Milan.

The 26-year-old former Disney Channel star – who headlined the Diesel show for Milan Fashion Week – looked like she stepped onto the cover of a fashion magazine wearing two stylish outfits while exploring the gorgeous Italian city.

In a minidress with a Dracula image, Bella gave a leggy display on Thursday with sheer stockings and white knee-high boots with heels.

She added a white faux fur cover to the mix for a bit of drama, as she showed off her natural beauty by opting for minimal makeup.

On Friday, Bella chose an incredible black leather trench coat to hit the town with as she paired a pair of baggy denim pants while holding hands with her fiancé, Mark Ames.

The outing came after she made sure all eyes were on her as she arrived at Diesel’s Fall/Winter 2024 show at Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday.

Walking confidently down the streets of Italy, Bella boldly showed off her ample cleavage and shapely back in a daring ensemble.

Emphasizing her slim waist, Bella wore a flowy dress that was highlighted by a provocatively high-heeled leotard.

Opting for minimal coverage on her legs, she proudly displayed black tattoos on her leg and lower back, complemented by a see-through skirt.

In 2022, Thorne introduced Thorne Dynasty, a brand specializing in a variety of jewelry.

Bella shared information about Thorn Dynasty in an interview with People, saying that she constantly wears their own products.

‘My jewelery is just a summation of who I am. So I work out in it, sleep in it and shower in it. I never take it off,’ she explained.

Thorne discussed how Mark played a role in assessing the comfort of several pieces in his holiday collection, noting that he was present ‘throughout the entire testing process.’

The actress and her fiancé first met in 2022 during Cara Delevingne’s birthday party in Ibiza.

“It was love at first sight as the sun came up,” the American Horror Stories star told Vogue Weddings.

Bella and her fiancé shared a heartwarming photo to announce the news on social media.

Mark, owner of The Mulberry in New York City, proposed to Bella at his California home on Mother’s Day.

The actress later revealed that her fiancé presented her with five engagement rings before she chose her favorite one.

The actress, who got engaged in May this year, said after her future husband popped the question that she ‘saw his face’ and the new thing is that it was not ‘him’.

Bella admitted she ‘didn’t see anything wrong’ with the first ring but the entrepreneur insisted she find the right style.

Speaking to The Messenger, Bella said: ‘He gave me a ring which was very beautiful and I didn’t find anything wrong with it. We actually went through four rings after that one. This is my fifth.

Bella and Leonie Haney were beautiful friends

On Friday, Bella was seen hand in hand with her fiance Mark Ames

‘It was love at first sight as the sun came up,’ the American Horror Stories star said of Mark.

She said she “wore each ring for two weeks to try it on” because Markle “wanted it to be perfect.”

She added: ‘He was like, “I want it to be perfect. So it has to be something that you completely know is you,” and so after trial and error it actually came to this. Turned into a ring.’

The actress ultimately chose a more than 10-carat emerald-cut diamond for her engagement ring.

Bella also opened up about her plans for the couple’s envisioned ‘fairytale’ wedding in Mark’s home country of the UK, and expressed her desire to be surrounded by ‘huge trees and lots of twinkling lights’.