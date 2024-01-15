Bella Thorne opens up about a tough ordeal for her mental health

The actress has always been transparent with her audience about the mental health challenges she faced.

Bella wants to put an end to mental health issues and she does so through her Instagram account and her TikTok account, which aims to safe place For your customers who sometimes don’t know where to go. That’s why she revealed what’s going on in her life in a video that shows things you don’t often see on social media.

For all her weaknesses, Bella reveals that her mental health is very fragile. “I’m doing a mental health report. My mental health is not going well. On a scale of 1 to “crying all night long”, I’m a 10. I think it’s important to make these videos because when we go on social media and everything you see all this happiness and all these incredible looks, hair. Makeup…just saying this makes me even more depressed. ,

Bela re-thinks to send a message. “I guess what I’m trying to say is that it’s okay to be in a sad state. We have to give ourselves space to feel what we feel and who we are. I think social media makes everything perfect and amazing, but it’s not. So I love you, I love everyone and say hello. Take time to assess your mental health because it is important. ,

After the publication of this video message, the entrepreneur and actress created some stories to take the pulse of her customers, being able to tell them how they were feeling.



Shortly after the publication of her video, the actress also gave some news to her community.



“I’m doing another mental health census, I’m feeling better. I want to say thank you for the love I have received on my posts and to my friends for contacting and writing to me, it is very kind. », before reminding that not everything we see on social networks is necessarily reality.

Bella concluded by thanking all those who dare to be honest. His message is very powerful!

