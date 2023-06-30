Ben Affleck doesn’t listen to his father in Live By Night

The son of a major police commissioner arrives live the night His strict upbringing sets him up for a criminal career in 1920s Boston.

Ben Affleck begins his career as a director gone Baby Gone, based on the book by author Dennis Lehane. He has another book in the works for his fourth film as a director mysterious river And shutter Island Author selected: live the night,

Boston, 1920s. World War I veteran Joe Coughlin (Ben Affleck) has turned to crime himself, despite his father (Brendan Gleeson) being a senior police commissioner.

she has turned her back on her family live the night and tries to make his way among the ruthless gangsters during Prohibition.

He becomes a big name in the underworld and earns a lot of money. There are downsides to his success: he can trust no one and makes dangerous enemies, including mob bosses and the Ku Klux Klan.

Ben Affleck’s first three films were nominated for one or more Oscars. Argo It even won the Oscar for Best Picture. live the night Unfortunately very few were successful. The film flopped.

The production of the film began later than originally intended. It was because Affleck was starring in David Fincher’s gone girl Accepted. He couldn’t turn down the chance to work with Fincher as he always wanted to act in one of his films.