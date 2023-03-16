Ben Affleck leaves Batman for good ahead of The Flash

In August 2013, almost ten years ago, Ben Affleck was announced as the new Batman of cinemas. Alongside Henry Cavill as Superman, already seen in Man of Steel at the time, and Gal Gadot in the role of Wonder Woman, the Justice League was beginning to take shape. After some issues with the 2016 feature, which was helmed by Zack Snyder and finished by Joss Whedon, DC’s main team in theaters had its early end initiated.



Photo: Disclosure/Warner Bros. Discovery / I Love Cinema

During the period of uncertainty, Robert Pattinson was confirmed as the new Batman – this time in an alternative universe to the DCEU – and the director of Argo made it clear that he would leave the franchise and, probably, would not return. However, the announcement of his Batman’s return on The Flash has many fans excited about the possibilities of the future.

Now, it looks like Affleck is stepping away from the role for good. Magazine cover The Hollywood Reporter this month, the artist spoke about the next steps in his career, about saying goodbye to DC and also detailed the direction of Air, a feature film that tells the story of how Michael Jordan’s family and a group of Nike executives revolutionized the business world with a historic agreement.

For him, his last performance as Bruce Wayne was his most satisfying. “The Justice League experience, the fact that those stories became a bit repetitive for me and less interesting. Yeah, I finally figured out how to play that character (Batman) and I got it right on The Flash”, he confesses. “For the five minutes I was there, it was really great. A lot of it is just tone. You have to figure out, what’s your version of the person? Who’s the guy that fits what you can do? I tried to fit in. a Batman. By the way, I really like what we did, especially the first one (Batman v Superman).”

Asked what went wrong with Justice League, he ponders: “You could give a seminar on all the reasons why this is how not to do it. Ranging from production to bad decisions and horrible personal tragedies, and ending with the most tasteless. monstrous in my mouth.”

During the interview, Ben Affleck claims that, in fact, he is no longer interested in being part of this universe. “I wouldn’t direct something for (James) Gunn DC. Absolutely not. I have nothing against James Gunn. Nice guy, he’s definitely going to do a great job. I just wouldn’t want to come in and direct the way they’re doing it. No I’m interested in that.”

He continues, “Suddenly I was being congratulated on the bombshell I’m at. But I was going to direct a Batman, and (Justice League) made me say, ‘I’m out. I never want to do any of that again. I’m not suited. ‘. That was the worst experience I’ve ever seen in a business full of bad experiences. It broke my heart. There was an idea of ​​someone (Joss Whedon) coming in, like, ‘I’m going to rescue you and we’re going to do 60 days of shooting and I’m going to write all about the that you have. I have the secret’. And it wasn’t the secret. That was hard. And I started drinking too much. I was back in the hotel in London, it was either that or jump out the window. And I just thought, ‘This is not it’s the life I want. My kids aren’t here. I’m unhappy.'”, he explains.

Ben Affleck said the work on the Justice League sets was exhausting and left him unhappy with the direction of the story. The director ends with a thought he had during the process: “I don’t want to participate in this at all. And I don’t want to waste any more of my life, of which I have a limited amount”.

Rumors indicate that the actor will still be in Aquaman 2, but officially his last time as Batman happens in The Flash. The film hits Brazilian theaters on June 15.