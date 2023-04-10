Ben Affleck reveals how marriage made his drinking problem worse

Hollywood actor and producer Ben Affleck has claimed that his marriage has made his drinking problem worse. The movie star puts the blame on his last marriage, which ended in 2021. Currently, Affleck is married to American singer Jennifer Lopez.

In 2021, Ben Affleck was married to actress Jennifer Garner, considered by the actor to be largely to blame for his problem with alcoholism. According to the star, his unhappiness in his relationship with the American actress caused problems in his personal life.

The Hollywood star started a new relationship with J.Lo, nickname Jennifer Lopez, shortly after separating from Jennifer Garner. Affleck praised his new wife and said she understands her like no one else. The actor also reported that she helps him a lot with the problems experienced in the past.

Ben Affleck commented on his relationship with Jennifer Lopez: “And she loves me. She is taking care of me. She is trying to help me. So she’s like, maybe I should listen to her…”. According to the actor, she takes great care of the vulnerabilities he has experienced in recent years.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were once a couple?

The actor and the singer already formed a couple and were engaged for some time. They met during the recording of the movie ‘Contact de Risco’ and from there they started talking. After that, they started a relationship in the same year 2002.

Affleck and Lopez got engaged in 2003 and scheduled a wedding for the following year, which did not happen. Both broke up.

But in 2021, after 17 years without speaking, the two started communicating again and started a new relationship and got married in 2022, 20 years after their first relationship.