Ben Affleck Reveals Matt Damon Was a Bad Roommate and Runaway | celebrities

Friends, friends, cleaning apart. Ben Affleck, 50 years old, made some revelations about his friend Matt Damon, 52, at the time when the two lived together and helped each other to support the dream of shining in Hollywood.

Jennifer Lopez’s husband made the revelations during his participation in The Late Late Showby host James Corden (via daily mail).

The host began the program by asking about Ben’s childhood friend, Matt Damon, and whether it was true that they even had a joint bank account – a revelation recently made by Ben Affleck.

“Why do people find this unusual? We were teenagers and we wanted to go to New York to do a test, we lived in Boston, we kind of wanted to help each other”, began the star of ‘Gone Girl’ (2014).

“One of us would earn enough money that we could continue taking the train to New York to do the next test. So we moved to Los Angeles. We lived in the same house and it was easier – and Matt never paid a bill until today,” she admitted.

Ben continued giving his friend a good burn and told him that it wasn’t so easy to live with him. At one point, the actor joked that the lights in the house just “stopped working” sometimes and he had to explain to Matt that “the utility company needs money to continue to fund our electricity”, i.e. remember. if you pay the bill.

“Matt is a good looking guy,” continued Ben. “I love him. He is my best friend. He’s been great to me my whole life. He’s a brilliant guy,” declared the star before admitting: “I wouldn’t suggest living with him, because he has a skill, do you ever meet people who ‘block’ things? I think that’s why he’s such a great actor. He can only concentrate. One of the things he ‘blocks’ is the idea that when you’re done with something, it has to be washed or thrown away”.

With this habit of ignoring the mess in the house, Matt Damon had to taste his own poison – but it took him a while to understand what was going on. Casey, Ben’s younger brother, also lived with them and helped the eldest to pay back.

“After cleaning up the guy’s mess for a year, you know we’re going on a (cleaning) strike,” Ben said. “I just decided to wait and see how long it took him before he actually got up and said, ‘It’s full of rubbish,’ and he didn’t touch the apartment for weeks, two weeks.”

Ben Affleck hit the TV show to promote his new movie, ‘Air: The Story Behind the Logo’. He directs and acts in the plot, which also brings Matt Damon with a starring role.

This is just one more film for the extensive list of projects that the inseparable duo has worked on together. In addition to the award-winning ‘Good Will Hunting’ (1997), which featured both acting and writing, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have also shared acting credits in features such as ‘Code of Honor’ (1992), ‘Dogma’ (1999) and ‘The Last Duel’ (2021).