Ben Affleck Reveals Matt Damon Was “Pig” When They Lived Together

Ben Affleck is Matt Damon’s best friend and the two even moved in together early in their careers, in their youth. However, coexistence was not always the best. In an interview with James Corden on The Late Late Show, the star revealed that he had some problems with his colleague because of his very basic hygiene habits.

According to the actor, he and his brother, Casey Affleck, lived with Matt Damon, and once they decided to go on a “strike” and not clean the house, to try to force the star of the Bourne Identity to clean and organize his things. Currently, the two are together in theaters with Air: A História Por Trás do Logo, but they have already appeared in Indomitable Genius (1997), Code of Honor (1992), Dogma (1999) and O Último Duelo (2021).

Ben, now 50 years old, said he wanted to “wait and see how long Damon would hold out before he realised, ‘God, I’m covered in garbage.’ The plan backfired, as the actor spent two weeks without even touching the apartment.

The actor revealed that one time he got home and Damon was playing video games surrounded by garbage around him, including an old pizza box and leftover sushi filled with maggots.

At the time, according to Affleck, Damon was confused and did not understand the state of consternation of friends, asking only: “What’s going on, guys?”.

“In the end, we gave up. You are too good. We can’t beat you,'” Ben said, stating that he and his brother cleaned up the place once more in that situation.

The star, who currently lives with his wife, singer Jennifer Lopez, even reflected that Matt Damon was able to spend the day without paying attention to the dirt around him because he has a remarkable ability to “block things” mentally.

“God bless his wife, Lucy (Barroso). There is a place for you in heaven,” he said good-naturedly.