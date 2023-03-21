Ben Affleck Reveals What He Really Said to Jennifer Lopez at the 2023 Grammy Awards

Mysterious conversation between the couple went viral on social media – and here’s what actually happened!

Among the various issues that drew attention to the 2023 Grammy Awards held in February this year, the mysterious conversation between Jennifer Lopez and her husband, the actor ben affleck, stood out after the scene went viral on social media. Despite looking bored in the video, Ben guarantees that he had fun at the ceremony and, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporterthe star revealed what actually happened in the viral moment.

“I had fun at the Grammys. My wife was going and I thought, ‘Well, there will be good music. It might be fun,'” said the actor, before explaining the situation.“At the film awards, it’s speeches and, like, sound mixing webinars. But I thought it would be fun. I saw (Grammy host Trevor Noah approach) and I thought, ‘Oh, God.’ They were framing us in this scene, but I didn’t know they were filming.” he said.

“I leaned over to her and said, ‘As soon as they start recording, I’m going to slide away from you and have you sitting next to Trevor.’ She said, ‘You better not leave.'”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got engaged in 2002, however, they ended their engagement in 2004. In 2021, J-Lo and Ben decided to revive their romance, making the union official in 2022.

