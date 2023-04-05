Ben Affleck’s Air is already among the best films of the year

If you want a good movie tip to see at the cinema this week, here is my suggestion of Air – The Story Behind the Logo. The film has a great story – true. A great cast in great shape. A perfect period reenactment. And a delicious soundtrack for everyone who loves the 80s. The film opens this Thursday in theaters and is worth seeing.

The screenplay is based on the true story of the head of the sports and footwear brand Nike, Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon), and Nike founder Phil Knight (Ben Affleck). Both are trying to make the brand one of the most famous in the world, and write their names in history. But things aren’t easy. The pair then try to get basketball legend Michael Jordan to endorse their products, way back in the 1980s when Jordan was just starting out. The film follows the tireless efforts of the two Nike members to achieve their dreams. And as what was just a bet, it revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture.

What did I think?

Ben Affleck is a very good director and screenwriter. So much that argo won Best Picture and his and Matt Damon’s screenplay, Good Will Hunting, also. the script of air it’s exciting, inspiring and fun. You feel like you’re back in the 80s. And the best thing is that a story that takes place most of the time in the corporate world, with several phone conversations, would have everything to be boring. Nothing further than what happens in the movie.

And of course, this owes a lot to the cast. Everyone has their moment. This refers to supporting actors like Marlon Wayans, Chris Messina and Chris Tucker. Jason Bateman has a beautiful scene with Matt Damon. Even Julius Tennon, who I knew best as Viola Davis’ real-life husband, gives a sympathetic performance as Michael Jordan’s father. Speaking of which, it was the athlete’s request that Viola Davis play her mother. And she does it with her usual talent and charisma.

Ben Affleck, in addition to being a producer, co-writer and director, also plays an important role in the film (and he even had time to marry Jennifer Lopez halfway through, phew! Lol). As Phil Knight, he has some very funny moments, and his chemistry with friend Matt Damon is palpable in their scenes together. But, of course, the emotional tone that carries the film is given by Matt Damon. It’s the perfect role for him. That determined man who does everything to achieve his dream, as we have seen in recent times, in the also great Ford vs Ferrari.

michael jordan

It’s also interesting to see how the story and script deify Michael Jordan. I’m not a basketball fan, and I confess that I’ve only known him more than Space Jam, haha. That is why it is very curious to witness this devotion from everyone in air. So much so that Jordan does not appear, and neither does the actor who plays his role. It’s almost like old Hollywood movies that didn’t show the face of Jesus Christ (until Jeffrey Hunter did in The king of the kings). I found it surprising.

#photo by Michael Jordan – Getty Images