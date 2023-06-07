Ben Affleck’s film ‘Unstoppable’ with wife Jennifer Lopez has been put on hold



The writers strike in Hollywood is still in full swing and several movies or series are getting postponed en masse. Unfortunately, the new project of the couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez has also been temporarily put on hold.

Twenty years later, sweethearts Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez appear together again on the silver screen. this time in his new film stop, Unfortunately, we will have to wait even longer for the new project.

delay

The writers’ strike by the Writers Guild of America has held Hollywood and its film production in limbo for weeks. Many projects have to deal with the consequences of the strike and have to believe in postponement.

affleck is filming stop So temporarily closed as a response to the company. The film is being produced by Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artists Equity company. Deadline reports that production was shut down last Wednesday.

resumption of production

It is not yet clear when filming will resume. As the strike stirs further, many projects will be restarted, but that seems a long way off.

