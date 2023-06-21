Benjamin (16), who saw a friend drown in the Aourthe, persuades the European Parliament to remember climate victims

Climate activist Benjamin van Bunderen Roberechts (16) has persuaded Europe to declare 15 July as the official Day of Remembrance for Climate Victims. It is not yet clear whether our country will recognize that day.

On Thursday, the European Parliament, with a large majority – 73 percent in favor – approved European commissioners Frans Timmermann and Margrethe Vestager’s resolution to remember climate victims on 15 July every year. The supervisory directors did so at the intervention of Benjamin van Bunderen Roberechts. The 16-year-old boy from Dwarp lost his girlfriend Rosa two years ago during the floods in Wallonia. They crossed a stream which suddenly turned into a raging river. “Roja was dragged along. I jumped after him, but had to let him go. The girl did not survive.

Both have been climate activists since childhood, and after that traumatic event, Benjamin continued to fight with even more determination. He contacted Frans Timmermann to push for an international day of remembrance for climate victims like Rosa. “On the 15th of July. The flood may have happened on the 14th of July, but that is a national holiday in France. And it was only on the 15th in 2021 that everyone realized what had really happened,” says Benjamin.

Rosa, Benjamin’s girlfriend, who drowned in Ourthe. , © Christophe Vadino

The fact that the European Parliament has approved the proposal, Benjamin says, is just the beginning. “All member states can decide for themselves whether or not to recognize the day and some have doubts, including Belgium. I have already reassured the socialists and the Greens on both sides of the language border, but Other parties have yet to believe that people are dying from the consequences of the climate crisis. I find this very unfortunate, but I hope this European decision will make them think differently.” (FRP)