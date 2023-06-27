Benjamin Mendy, Aaron D’Souza, Amber Heard, Phillip Moens

rape case will go on again



Benjamin Mendy, football player

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy (28) will have to answer in court for rape and assault. That is, five months later, he was acquitted of six charges of rape and one charge of assault. Nevertheless it was announced that there would be a second trial for the two charges on which the jury was unable to reach a verdict. Since relegation in August 2021, the left-back has not played for City, who have won the cup, the title and the Champions League this season.

Wants Olympic Games For Doped Athletes



Aaron D’Souza, Entrepreneur

It’s not such a trite name for the Improved Games, the equivalent of the Olympic Games, that entrepreneur Aaron D’Souza (30) wants to get it off the ground. Its special feature is that there is no doping control: doped athletes are welcome. Although according to The Australian, invitations are open to all. “I hope brave athletes will come to the Games and say, ‘I still meet the WADA guidelines (World Anti-Doping Agency, JL) And I will beat you all.’ That would be great television.”

First public appearance after trial



amber herd, actress

For several months she stayed in Spain with her daughter, but now the 37-year-old actress is making a public comeback. Amber Heard appeared at the Taormina Film Festival in Italy last weekend. he presented his latest film there in the fire In which she plays an American psychiatrist who travels to Colombia to treat a boy who believes he is possessed by the devil. This is her first public appearance since the mediagenic defamation lawsuit she filed against her ex Johnny Depp.

guilty of aggravated murder



Phillip Moens, jeweler

A Ghent court yesterday found jeweler Philippe Moens (55) guilty of aggravated murder. In July 2018, a jewelry store in Moines was robbed. The robbers looted jewelry worth five lakhs. Moens shot the robbers with a licensed weapon as they fled on a moped. One of them died due to his injuries. For this, Moens was now sentenced to 10 months in prison with a suspension and a fine of 800 euros. The robber who survived was first sentenced to eight years in prison.