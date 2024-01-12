Benjamin Millepied cheated on Natalie Portman? This definite decision that she may be preparing to take

Nothing is going well between Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied. The couple is officially headed for divorce. According to exclusive information received from British tabloid The Daily Mail, The actress reportedly filed for divorce from the star dancer and former Paris Opera director, According to multiple sources, the Star Wars star needs time out “Assimilate and heal”, “Natalie and Benjamin try to save their marriage but they can’t survive his betrayal”Reveals a source. “Divorce is in the pipeline, but nothing has started yet.” We are still learning. However, They have separated and she lives in Paris while Benjamin continues to work in the United States., They’re trying to figure out what’s best for their children, whom they love very much and to whom they are great parents.”

Rumors of marriage ending grow

A separation that is done judiciously. As the rumors grew, the couple did not comment on many of the rumours. “She keeps quiet about it because that’s just the way she is.”explains the same source daily Mail, Natalie Portman gave an interview in early January wall street journal In which we learned that the 42-year-old star lived in Paris with her children Aleph and Amalia. However, there is no mention of her daily life with Benjamin Millepied. An absence that confirms the end of their romance? As a reminder, Natalie Portman met Benjamin Millepied on the set (…)

