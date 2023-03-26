Berlin 2023 | She She Came to Me – First Impressions dramedy with Anne Hathaway and Peter Dinklage

Festival opening films are always awaited as the icing on the cake, however, they are exactly the opposite: they are the base of the pyramid. It is not uncommon for the opening film of the Cannes Film Festival, Berlinale, Venice or TIFF bring frustration to audiences and critics alike, as the expectations are as high as the publicity.

On the other hand, the producers, cast and crew are overjoyed with the anticipation of having their film released in the eyes of worldwide critics and, as a result, international buyers. This is the case of the romantic comedy She Came to Mein Rebecca Miller.

We have selected below the first impressions of the critics of the main North American film media and a British one of the opening film of the Berlinale 2023. Despite the cold reception, some professionals found positive points in the work, such as the charisma and talent of the actors and actresses.

the positive side

“Author and filmmaker Rebecca Miller isn’t exactly known for her humor, but she brings a kind of absurd sweetness and innocence to this quirky, naive romantic comedy (…) just like a wacky movie. woody allenbut with two-thirds of his speed and less cynical jokes.” wrote Peter Bradshaw in the The Guardian.

” (…) Wacky story of different New Yorkers and their quests for creative inspiration, spiritual fulfillment, happiness and love.“, commented David Rooney in The Hollywood Reporter. “Peter Dinklage, with his charismatic, uneasy, wrinkled serenity, leads us through the entire film with a fusion of guile and grace.“, praised Owen Gleiberman at Variety.

Negative Points of View

“Consistently disjointed, She Came to Me it never sets a no-nonsense tone to match its eager but well-meaning characters. They are neither too ridiculous nor too tragic to be really funny or convincingly dramatic.” judged Simon Abrams in The Wrap.

“For weak work – especially among its category of Berlinale opening night films – She Came to Me it’s endearingly offbeat and watchable. (…) Over the course of 102 minutes, however, there is only one memorable line and it involves a mispronunciation of `compositor` (composer) as `composto` (composter)”, mocks David Katz in The Film Stage.

Take the time to watch:

“With character studies still tied to wacky plotlines, she covered everything from drug addiction to infidelity, from incest to ambition. A Rebecca Miller film is all about releasing expectations, eschewing neat scenes and plots, but embracing the messiness inherent in life itself. Her films are wild, dreamy, sad, funny – and unrealistic..”, wrote Kate Erbland in the indiewire.

For us, although it did not hit the heart of the criticism, She Came to Me achieved its prominence in the cinematographic world this year. We believe, however, that the film is easily forgettable over time. Will it gain distribution in Brazil?

Be sure to watch: