Bernardo Arévalo launches a commission to rid Guatemala of corruption, a main promise of his campaign

Bernardo Arévalo (Reuters/Cristina Chiquin)

President of guatemala, Bernardo Arevalopresented this Wednesday a commission that will work to “free” the country of corruption six weeks after taking power, which was his main campaign promise.

You may be interested in: US, Mexico and Guatemala agree to work together to deal with dire migration situation

“When we took on the challenge of governing this country, we did so knowing that our first priority was to cut off the flow of public resources to the corrupt,” the social democratic leader said at an event at the capital’s National Palace.

“Guatemala cannot afford corruption again (…). We are taking a new step forward in the fight to free Guatemala from the shackles of corruption,” he said.

You may be interested in: Chile’s former military chief refers to the kidnapping of a former Venezuelan military officer: “Chile has no intelligence system”

The National Commission Against Corruption is composed of six government officials and six members from civil society groups, indigenous peoples and the private sector, who will work to identify and eliminate corruption. “Patterns” of corruption.

Its members also include Maya workers Ana Alvarado and spanish analyst Daniel HerringWho has been living in Guatemala for years.

You may be interested in: The United States calls for an end to repression in Cuba and advocates the release of all political prisoners

The Commission will also prepare proposals for institutional and legal anti-corruption reforms and can report abnormal acts in public institutions.

The commission will not investigate corruption cases, but can submit complaints to the prosecutor’s office, which is directed by Consuelo Porras, considered “corrupt” by the United States (EFE/Edwin Bercian)



The commission’s executive director declared, “Let us be clear: before this government, corruption was the rule of political life in the country.” santiago palomo.

“Unfortunately, Guatemalans have had to watch from one government after another as a large number of public officials leave the government with increasing and untold wealth due to opaque and corrupt businesses,” he said.

The fight against the “corrupt” political-economic elite This was Arévalo’s main campaign promise in 2023.

Arévalo attributed harassment by the prosecutor’s office, which he described as an attempt “Coup” And this put their investment in danger.

Palomo explained that the commission will not investigate corruption cases, but can present complaints to the prosecutor’s office, which is led by Consuelo PorrasConsidered “corrupt” by the United States.

Palomo himself said last week that he did not see anti-corruption “commitment” in Porras, who has been asked by the president to resign because he does not have the powers to remove him.

Guatemala ranks 154th out of 180 countries in Transparency International’s corruption rankings 60% of its 17.8 million inhabitants live in povertyOne of the highest rates in Latin America.

Arevalo said, “We are taking a step forward in freeing our country, our institutions, from the shackles of corruption that has hindered development and that has kept many of our sisters and brothers in poverty.”

(With information from AFP)