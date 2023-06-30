Berre impresses on Rock Werchter with his powerful voice and quality lyrics

Berre appeared to be overwhelmed by the largely packed Club C. Three years ago, the twenty-year-old from Shepadal was still recording covers in his garage, today he’s flashing smartphone lights and melting girls’ hearts – thanks to TikTok.

Bere Seen at Rock Werchter on 6/30

Barely began his set with some hesitation, waving somewhat shyly toward the front rows. During the first song he sounded a bit dazed and his voice was out of sync with the sound mix, but that problem was quickly fixed by his technicians, and the new single ‘Kissing Strangers’ did what it was supposed to: rock the tent. drag along

The fact that the lyrics were shown on screen as text written on lined notes further increased the level of empathy. Anyone who has ever been cheated on in love recognizes the raw anger in a sentence like ‘.Oh I hear you kissing strangers and going out with friends you used to hate,

For an artist who is only three years old and who performed live in front of an audience only a year ago – on July 21, 2022 she took the stage with Walloon singer Charles in honor of the national holiday in Cinquecentenaire Park – Berre himself Brought some songs of Songs that are also often played on the radio: ‘Better Off Alone’ was enthusiastically sung by the audience and ‘Thrill of It All’ had the charm of a power ballad that would fit Adele’s song. In other words, quality songs.

The cover that started it all, ‘Lost Without You’, brought Bare along with her guitarist. This intimate accompaniment eventually brought into the limelight Barre’s famously grainy voice, which was his greatest asset. (It’s not without reason that he likes to be inspired by serious voice collaborators Lewis Capaldi and Dermot Kennedy.)

“I can’t read what’s on your plate because I don’t have my glasses,” Bere said to a girl who held up a sign that said it was her eighteenth birthday. She immediately receives a birthday celebration from Bere and the entire club C. Spontaneity: score off,

Nice to see how a young artist managed to fill his first half hour in Rock Werchter with such quality. And he got overwhelmed at the start of his set? He will undoubtedly learn to manage them better in the near future.