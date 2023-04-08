Berserker Beats Prince in LCS MVP Race

Cloud9 has finished Spring Split of the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) as the leader of the regular phase and is already a finalist in the competition, something that has been reflected in the season prizes. The North American organization has dominated the recognitions of this divided by winning the award for best coaching staff with the Spanish Alfonso Aguirre «mithy» at the head and with the largest representation of players in the first team of the all pro. However, the best part has been left by Kim Min-cheol «Berserker» by being proclaimed MVP of the competition.

In his third season in the elite, the young South Korean player has been proclaimed LCS MVP. The shooter came to Cloud9 from the T1 academy at the end of 2021 and since then he has been one of the main leaders of the North American team. Last summer Berserker already won the award for best player in the finals, where he once again gave C9 a regional title. However, this time he has the highest recognition of the entire season having out-scored the other big candidate, FlyQuest shooter Lee Chae-hwan.”Prince«. The result of the vote was as follows:

Berserker, Cloud9 (83 points) Prince, FlyQuest (62 points) Blaber, Cloud9 (40 points)

Beyond Berserker, Mithy has once again stood out among the best on the bench. Cloud9 has won the award for best coaching staff, led by the canary as head coach. In the LCS the previously support It was already done with this recognition in the Spring Split from 2021, however, by then the first coach was Kim Yeu-jin «reign over«. C9 has taken the prize after finishing the regular phase as leader thanks to 14 wins and four losses. The results of the All-Pro have been the following:

Fudge (Cloud9) – Blaber (Cloud9) – Gori (Golden Guardians) – Berserker (Cloud9) – Vulcan (Evil Geniuses) Impact (FlyQuest) – Spica (FlyQuest) – EMENES (Cloud9) – Prince (FlyQuest) – Zven (Cloud9) Ssumday (Evil Geniuses) – Inspired (Evil Geniuses) – VicLa (FlyQuest) – Doublelift (100 Thieves) – Huhi (Golden Guardians)

Cloud9 awaits its rival in the final

On April 9, the LCS final will be played, where Cloud9 has already qualified after beating FlyQuest with a resounding 3-0 in the semifinal of the upper bracket. Berserker and company are currently waiting for their rival, who will be the winner of the match between FlyQuest and Golden Guardians. FLY finished second in the regular season after losing the tiebreaker against C9, however, they cannot be trusted against the Guardians. GG has been the ‘bogeyman’ of these playoffs after eliminating 100 Thieves and Evil Geniuses in the bottom bracket.

