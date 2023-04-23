Besides Cate Blanchett: 7 Hollywood stars who made music videos

Last month, the American duo Sparks released the music video for The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte, the title track of his forthcoming album, whose release date is May 26th. The biggest attraction of the video, however, was not the music, but the star summoned to dance to the electronic sound of the band: in the middle of an Oscar campaign for tar, there was Cate Blanchett. Thus, she joined the pantheon of unusual — and illustrious — short-form appearances. Check the list:

Tom Hanks- I Really Like Youby Carly Rae Jepsen

Carly Rae Jepsen, best known for the hit Call me Maybe, is responsible for several contagious pop songs that illustrate the love anguish of a young woman in her early 20s. This time, however, she withdrew from the spotlight and invited Tom Hanks to take the lead in her clip, in which he walks the streets of New York yearning for the response of a perhaps unrequited love — until he ends up in a flash mob with the singer, Justin Bieber and multiple dancers.

Peter Pascal – Fire Meet Gasolinefrom Sia

Alongside Heidi Klum, Pascal embodies the role of a classic music video heartthrob. He rolls in the grass with the German supermodel, has marital discussions half-naked and becomes an accessory to arson, all to illustrate Sia’s highly dramatic song, which uses fire as an allegory for an extremely passionate relationship.

Scarlett Johansson- What Goes Around… Comes Aroundby Justin Timberlake

In 2007, Johansson was not yet a Marvel superhero, but she was already carrying a consolidated career as an actress thanks to titles like Meetings and Disagreements, Girl with a Pearl Earring It is The island. Justin Timberlake then chose her for the almost 10-minute clip, which works as a short film with a story and dialogues. While he sings about adultery in a nightclub with cabaret flourishes, the actress lives a love triangle that leads to a tragic accident.

Angelina Jolie- Anybody Seen My Babyby The Rolling Stones

One of the greatest muses of the 1990s, Angelina Jolie did not limit her presence to the cinema, but was an influential public figure who dictated fashion and lifestyle. In this 1997 clip, she still has her hair shaved—a cut made for the movie. Gia – Fame and Destruction — and plays an exotic dancer who leaves a show halfway through to walk around New York.

Drew Barrymore- Drew Barrymoreby SZA

In a very rare case, Drew Barrymore was able to star in the music video for a song that has her own name in the title. Composer SZA explained that she chose this name for the track because she imagined that it could be on the soundtrack of one of the films that the actress starred in in the 1990s, such as I’ve never been kissed. In the video, Drew is briefly seen walking up a flight of stairs, when she shares a warm look with the singer.

Saoirse Ronan – galway girlby Ed Sheeran

Saoirse Ronan is one of the youngest actresses to accumulate 4 Oscar nominations. At 29, she has starred in more than 30 films, made a few appearances on television and, in her spare time, participates in music videos for friends. In 2016, she became the girl behind Ed Sheeran’s track and indulged in a night of drinking, gaming, dancing, tattoos and running that begins in a pubpasses through the streets of the city of Galway and ends at the singer’s house.

Paul Mescal – Savior Complexby Phoebe Bridgers

Recently nominated for an Oscar for aftersunPaul Mescal is going through a notable rise in Hollywood, but he’s already been loved by the alternative scene since 2020, when he starred in the series Normal People. A sign of that is this music video, directed by Phoebe Waller Bridge, from Fleabag, and co-starring Phoebe Bridgers, a rocker beloved by American critics, with whom the actor started a romance after the partnership. Over the course of 4 minutes, Paul plays an outlaw haunted by a small chihuahua.