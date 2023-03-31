“Besouro Azul”, a DC feature with Bruna Marquezine, gets an official synopsis; check out

The premiere is scheduled to take place on August 17, 2023 in Brazilian theaters

Warner Bros. Discovery released the official synopsis of “Blue Beetle”, adaptation of the DC comics, which hits theaters in 2023. The information is from CBM.

“New graduate Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) returns home full of aspirations for the future, only to discover that home is not quite as he left it. As he seeks to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the artifact chooses Jaime as its symbiotic host, the young man is given an incredible suit of armor that contains extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny and making him the superhero known as the Blue Beetle.”, says the synopsis.

The feature was written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (“Miss Bala”) and directed by Angel Manuel Soto (“Twelve”). The premiere is scheduled to take place on August 17, 2023 in Brazilian theaters.

“Blue Beetle” tells the story of Jaimea teenager who finds a half-buried alien artifact in an abandoned lot on his way home from school with his best friends, Pace It is Brenda. That same night, the scarab comes to life and gives him a mechanized exoskeleton and powers. Thus, he assumes the identity of the Blue Beetle and uses his new abilities to help people.

The Brazilian Bruna Marquezine plays Penny, co-star and love interest of Jaime ReyesO Blue Beetleplayed by Xolo Maridueña (“Cobra Kai”).

The cast still has George Lopez (“The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl”), Adriana Barraza (“Rambo: Last Blood”), Elpidia Carrillo (“The predator”), Damian Alcazar (“The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian”) and Susan Sarandon (“Tammy”), who will live the villain Victoria Korda character that does not exist in comics and was created exclusively for the feature film.

