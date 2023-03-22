Best action movie remakes of all time, ranked

One of the most overused forms of criticism about Hollywood is that it is littered with remakes, and that has been true for a long time. Ever since Hollywood started making movies, they’ve almost as quickly started remaking them. Remakes now seem to be at the forefront of it all, with Disney’s live-action remakes of its popular animated films some of the biggest box-office earners and critically acclaimed films released. For some reason, Action remakes don’t get the buzz of many other genres. Film fans tend to bristle at remakes popping up in the horror, sci-fi, and fantasy genres, but the action doesn’t seem to get the criticism that others do.

A possible reason for the lack of scrutiny could be that some of the best action movies ever created are also remakes. There were some big misfires, like the remakes of robocop It is Breaking point there were many great ones too. From the final frontier of space to the harsh streets of Boston, Massachusetts, here’s our ranked list of the best action remakes.

10 Gone in 60 Seconds (2000)

In an incredible series of action movies in the late 90’s, Nicolas Cage ended his acting career The rock, Con-Air, It is face each other with Dominic Sena It was in 60 seconds. The film was a remake of the 1974 film that was directed, written, produced by, and starred HB Halicki.

In this film, Cage plays retired Memphis car thief Raines, who is pulled back into the game by mobster Raymond Calitri (Christopher Eccleston) after Raines’ brother Kip (Giovanni Ribisi) fails to complete a job. Joining Cage is an incredible cast, including Angelina Jolie, Will Patton, Robert Duvall and Delroy Lindo. The 2000 remake broke its $90 million budget, recording worldwide box office results of $237 million.

9 3:10 For Yuma (2007)

3:10 for Yuma is a remake of the 1957 film of the same name and follows the story of an impoverished farmer, played by Christian Bale, who takes on the perilous task of bringing a notorious outlaw to justice. Russell Crowe stars as the bad guy in this western directed by James Mangold and 3:10 for Yuma is a bloody, grounded action film that updates the classic film for a modern audience. The film was a critical and commercial success and grossed US$71.2 million worldwide.

8 Star Trek 2009

Star Trek it’s tricky to tell because it’s not a remake of any particular story, but rather a reboot of the franchise. However, the idea of ​​recasting the legendary cast of the original Star Trek crew is a daunting task, and in essence it’s a remake of the classic series as a whole, so it qualifies for this list. Filmmaker JJ Abrams reintroduced the characters of James T. Kirk and Spock to the world and detailed the momentous events of both main characters entering Starfleet and the immediate challenges that awaited them.

Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto spearheaded the franchise’s new beginnings, and a fantastic group of actors were involved in the supporting cast, including Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, Simon Pegg, John Cho and Eric Bana. Star Trek was nominated for four Academy Awards, won Best Makeup, and made $356 million against a $150 million budget and helped relaunch the franchise.

7 Dredd (2012)

Dredd is another reboot, and normally comic book superhero movie reboots would be taken off the table or else this list would have three separate Batman entries. However, there has only been one previous attempt at a Judge Dredd movie, and for many audiences not familiar with the character as a comic book figure, but as a movie character it seems safe to count. Dredd. It would also be a mistake to ignore Dredd because of the sheer amount of ass kicking in the movie bring to the table.

A grittier take on the material than 1995’s Judge Dreddstarring Sylvester Stallone and Rob Schneider, Karl Urban dons the helmet in this futuristic siege film. Dredd ditches the cheesy comedy of the original film, brings in a towering villain played by Lena Headey, and shows us all a bloody good time.

6 The Mummy (1999)

There isn’t much action in the original 1932 version of The mom, directed by Karl Freund and starring Boris Karloff. Universal Pictures has breathed new life into the classic monster franchise with Stephen Sommers. The mom, starring Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz and Arnold Vosloo. This action-packed adventure film blended the horror of the original film with a Indiana Jones-Hero style to make a modern adventure classic.

The movie had epic battles, monsters, sword fights and great jokes. It felt like the forerunner of Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean. It’s no surprise that people flocked to see the film. The mom was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Sound and turned its $80 million budget into a staggering $416 million, making it one of the most popular and profitable action remakes of all time. The mom also spawned two direct sequels and five spin-offs to The Scorpion King Series. With Brendan Fraser’s recent Oscar win, the film now has the distinction of having two Academy Award winners as leads.

5 Scarface (1983)

Brian De Palma and Oliver Stone scarface, starring Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer is actually a remake of a 1932 film of the same name. The original was directed by Howard Hawks and Richard Rosson and stars Paul Muni as the main character, Tony. Although the 1983 film is one of the most cited films of all time (“Say hello to my little friend!”), it wasn’t until years after its release that it became widely accepted as a household classic in action films. Both the original and the remake focus on a drug-dealing gangster whose power and greed overwhelm him. scarface it remains one of the most memorable performances of Al Pacino’s career.

4 The Departed (2006)

Perhaps more of a crime thriller than an action flick, Martin Scorsese’s Best Picture winner the ones who left was a remake of a popular 2002 Hong Kong film titled hellish business by directors Andrew Lau and Alan Mak. While many who have seen the original believe it to be a better, more intense movie with stronger action, it’s hard to argue with the amount of acting talent that came with Scorsese’s remake. The cast was studded with stars, including Oscar-winning greats like Jack Nicholson, Leonardo DiCaprio and Matt Damon. the ones who left was nominated for five Oscars, winning four, including Best Director. The only award nominated that it did not win was Best Supporting Actor for Mark Wahlberg.

3 Heat (1995)

Warm is widely considered one of the best and most intense action films of all time, it is unknown that Michael Mann’s 1995 film was a remake of his own screenplay, written in the 70’s and made into a pilot show/TV movie called Los Angeles Takeover in 1989. The original was lackluster and poorly received, so Mann, fresh off the success of The last of the Mohicansbrought in a powerful cast of Al Pacino, Robert DeNiro, Val Kilmer and Jon Voight to make Warm a regular on Mount Rushmore action fans.

Warmis a cops-and-robbers drama that has some of the best gunfights and car chase scenes in film history, and the shootout scenes were even shown to US Navy recruits as the proper way to back off under fire. It is one of the most modern influential films of all time and was cited by Christopher Nolan as his inspiration for The dark Knight.

two king kong (2005)

Peter Jackson’s dream project was in 2005 King Kong, a remake of the 1933 film, which was his favorite film as a child and one of the most iconic pieces in cinema history. Redoing a classic is a daunting task, but Jackson rises to the challenge and his love for the material is felt in every beat of the film.

King Kong it’s a huge epic, and Jackson uses state-of-the-art motion capture technology and stars Andy Serkis to bring the character to life like never before. Every action scene is amazing, with King Kong fighting 3 T-Rexs being one of the best and most exciting action scenes ever. King Kong it’s not just a great action remake, but a great remake that rivals the original.

1 Casino Royale (2006)

casino royale it is a fascinating text. It is a reboot of the 007 films, an adaptation of the first novel, but also a remake of the 1967 film of the same name, which was a comedic take on the character and is not part of the Bond film canon. Unlike the original 1967 film starring David Niven as Bond, director Martin Campbell brought in Daniel Craig as the iconic character to give casino royale serious reform. With the previous Bond film die another day being a critical failure, casino royale was well-received, earning a 94% on Rotten Tomatoes and pulling in $616 million against its $150 million dollar budget.

Craig played a darker, more brooding amateur agent in Bond, and came face-to-face with Le Chiffre in a masterful villainous performance by Mads Mikkelsen. It relaunched the Bond franchise for a new generation, with Craig playing the role for fifteen years. casino royale is commonly listed among the best in the Connection history of 25 films in the franchise and one of the best action films of all time.