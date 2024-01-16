Best Awards 2024 | Holland’s squad reacted sarcastically to Messi’s award, comparing it to “The Godfather”.

best 2024 Controversy has arisen mainly due to the fact that erling holland was deprived of the award of best player overtake Leo Messi,

The proof of this is what is said on social networks Jan Aage FjortoftNorwegian former footballer, close friend Holland And very close to the family. “How is it that Haaland is not the best player in 2023? If these rewards want credibility, players need to stop this. In the end they will have no value,” the above wrote FjortoftAttaching the post in which this was made public Leo Messi He was given the title of best player.







Fjortoftwho does not usually bite his tongue on social networks and has been involved in more than one controversy in recent times, goes one step further and makes ironic the fact that Leo Messi, currently inter miami And so continue to collect awards, away from European football and the super elite. “The Oscar for Best Film of 2023 goes to: The Godfather”, He wrote, looking forward to a great cinematographic work of the past.







Besides, Fjortoft He did not limit himself to making statements regarding the Best Player Award, but also condemned it. rodrigo hernandezmidfielder Manchester CityWas not seen in the best eleven. “It’s a joke”, He said this while expressing his deep uneasiness about what happened at The Best 2024 ceremony.