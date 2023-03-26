Best British Miniseries of the 2020s (So Far)

We are entering the 2020s, but television and cinema continue to produce content that is good and fun to watch. From heartwarming dramas to lighthearted comedies, the UK has a long history of producing high quality television programming; this new decade is no exception. Known for having many excellent miniseries, a favorite among TV fans because of their ability to tell compelling stories in about six episodes, they captured audiences’ attention with their gripping stories, outstanding acting and stunning visuals.

From concerts made during the pandemic to bigger productions, we’ve got a little bit of everything so far. Comedy, drama, different formats and police shows, you will surely find hours to watch quality content on your own television. Let’s check out some of the big ones british miniseries from 2020 to now, and I expect this list to grow a lot in the coming years.

10 Starstruck (2021)

HBO

starstruck is a comedy TV series that tells the story of Jessie, a young adult New Zealander living in London, working as a part-time nanny while dreaming of becoming a great actress. One night, she meets Tom, a famous movie star, at a bar, and they hit it off. Despite their different backgrounds and Tom’s status, they begin a whirlwind romance.

It’s a great show where we see the main character having to deal with the questions and doubts of adult life, having to navigate personal struggles, including dealing with ex-boyfriends, family expectations and doubts about the desired career. With themes like love, fame and self-discovery, it’s a great watch if you’re into romantic comedies – and great to see that as the main plot of a show.

9 The Pembrokeshire Murders (2021)

ITV Studios

The Pembrokeshire Murders is a police miniseries based on the true events of a series of murders that took place in the town called Pembrokeshire, Wales, during the 1980s and 1990s. The show follows the investigation led by the police to identify and arrest the killer. Following the recent release of John Cooper (Keith Allen) from prison serving time for burglary and larceny, DS Steve Wilkins (Luke Evans) suspects that Cooper may be responsible for the string of unsolved murders from years past.

As the investigation progresses, Wilkins and his team work to gather evidence from the crime scenes and interviews with witnesses and victims’ families. This show does what small-town crime dramas do best, exploring the impact on the community and people who may not be willing to cooperate, and most of all, the lead detectives will have to balance their work and complicated personal lives.

8 All I Know About Love (2022)

BBC

Everything I know about love is a show based on a book of the same name by Dolly Alderton. It’s just one season, and the story is told over the course of seven episodes. The comedy/drama adaptation follows the lives of two childhood best friends as they grow into adults. Maggie and Birdy move to London together with some friends. During the episodes, we get to see some of their longtime friendship, as they go through good and bad relationships. The series aired with a 94% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with new people excited about the story and fans of the book happy with the adaptation.

Related: Underrated British TV Shows Everyone Should Watch

7 The English (2022)

Amazon Prime Video

The English is a western miniseries written and directed by Hugo Blick. The story, set in an 1890s American landscape, follows Cornelia Locke (Emily Blunt), a newly arrived woman seeking revenge on the man she believes is responsible for her son’s death. Not long after her arrival, she meets Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), a former cavalry scout and member of the Pawnee Nation. Together they discover a shared history and a series of murders that will show them that things are not always what they seem.

Blunt is also the show’s executive producer, and with six episodes, they pull off stunning visuals and great acting. A fresh, modern look for this genre that isn’t as common on our TVs these days.

6 The Essex Serpent (2022)

See-Saw Movies

With Claire Danes (homeland) and Tom Hiddleston (who you might recognize as the Marvel character Loki), this AppleTV+ release tells the story of Cora Seaborne, a widow who moves to the town of Essex to investigate reports of a ‘mythical serpent’. Forming a bond with the town’s local vicar, played by Hiddleston, the two embark on a bond of science and skepticism until tragedy strikes. Citizens accuse Cora of being responsible for luring the creature back. Based on the novel by Sarah Perry, The Essex Serpent challenges our beliefs and pits faith against science in an engaging drama series.

5 It’s a Sin (2021)

channel 4

This miniseries was created by Russell T Davies (Doctor Who), and was a hit when it aired. It is sin tells the story of a group of friends who lived in London over the course of a decade, from 1981 to 1991, and how their lives changed during the early years of the rise of AIDS in England. As they enter their new lives, they are forced to face the devastating reality of the disease. Struggling with their own fears and prejudices, as well as the stigma and discrimination that accompany homosexuality in times of crisis, they are not afraid to live fiercely.

This heartwarming series will make you cry, laugh and fall in love with the characters. Really unmissable if you’re looking for a candid portrayal of the decade and how LGBT people were trying to live with it.

4 Deadwater Fell (2020)

Endemol Shine UK

Another great police drama, Dead Water Fell is a miniseries made for fans of shows like Broadchurch (2013), where a crime happens in a small village and changes the status quo. In the Scottish town Kirkdarroch, a tragic fire leaves a family of five dead. What caused the fire? Was it arson or accidental? These are the questions an investigation will try to answer. The series begins right after the community tries to cope with the loss and focuses on two specific families: the Kendricks and the Campbells. David Tennant plays Tom Kendrick, a respected doctor in the village, Kate’s husband and father of three young daughters. In the end, the truth about the fire is revealed, but not without turning those people’s lives upside down.

Related: Best Small Town Crime TV Show, Ranked

3 Can I Destroy You (2020)

BBC 1 / HBO

Can I Destroy You is an Emmy Award-winning miniseries created by and starring Michaela Coel. In 12 episodes, we follow the story of Arabella, a young London writer who, upon waking up after a night out with friends, discovers that she has been sexually abused. Arabella’s journey is juxtaposed with the stories of her friends Terry (Weruche Opia) and Kwame (Paapa Essiedu), who are also dealing with their own experiences of sexual assault and the ways in which they negotiate their identities and relationships.

The series has been praised for its nuances and how it tackles such a complex topic. With brilliant writing and an astonishing performance by Coel, it is thought-provoking and will take audiences on a deep ride.

two This Gonna Hurt (2022)

AMC Studios

Created by Adam Kay, the same writer of the book that gave the program its name, this is going to hurt depicts life as a junior doctor on the wards and the toll the job can take home. This is a heartfelt drama written according to the author’s life, with moments that are funny as well as heartwarming. With seven episodes and Ben Whishaw in the role of Adam Kay, we will get to know the lives of a group of doctors who work in the obstetrics and gynecology ward of an NHS hospital and the consequences that working in such a stressful environment can have on their personal lives. As Fleabag (2016) It is House of Cards (2013)the show also utilizes breaking the fourth wall by having characters address the audience directly.

1 Normal People (2020)

Element Pictures / Screen Ireland

Normal People was a huge success. With Academy Award nominees Paul Mescal (Aftersun) and Daisy Edgar-Jones (Flesh), the show, cast and crew have been nominated for multiple awards. This 12-episode drama series tells the story of two young people, Marianne and Connell, who have known each other since high school. Their rocky relationship extends into college. Coming from very different backgrounds, they develop a connection and start a secret relationship.

At school, Connell was athletic and popular, while Marianne was an outcast and considered odd by the other children. While in college, the dynamic changes, now leading them to struggle with their identities, the expectations placed on them by society, and where their relationship stands in the midst of it all. This show is based on a Sally Rooney novel of the same name.