Best friend starts support campaign after Steven (38) dies in accident: “He will never again get the chance to make his son’s dream come true” (Binnenland)

The tragic accident of Steven (38) resonated with family, friends and acquaintances. The thirty-year-old ended up in the Shipdonk Canal in Nevel (Dinze) last weekend with his pick-up truck and did not survive. Friends of the affected family started a support campaign for the construction of a tree house for Steven’s son and daughter Jack and Lena.

The tragic accident happened after midnight on Saturday. On the other side of the water, 38-year-old Steven, a resident of Vosselaire, lost control of the steering wheel with Wart Lynx and ended up with his pick-up truck in the Shipdock Canal. Half an hour later, a passer-by noticed the headlights of the Toyota Hilux burning in the water and raised the alarm. But all the help came too late for the young father of two.

The crash has come as a huge blow to family and friends, who are now launching a remarkable support campaign. “It’s really an idea of ​​our son Max (5)”, says Sarah Van de Bosshe, a close friend of the heavily affected Deen family. “Our kids were almost born together and are now growing up together. Last week their son Jack came to visit us at Eclo. Our Max wanted to show his boyfriend his treehouse.

The hut piqued the interest of Jack, who immediately that evening asked Dad Steven if he could build one. “Steven was as gracious as ever and agreed immediately,” says Sarah. “Unfortunately, he will never again get the chance to fulfill his son’s dream. Suddenly our Max got the idea to save money for a tree house and then asked his uncle Sandor to build a hut for his boyfriend. Direct reason to initiate support action.

Those who wish to contribute to the campaign can visit www.steunactie.nl, click here Jack and Lena’s tree house from Dad Steven.