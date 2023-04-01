Best games of April 2023 for PS4. PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, One and PC

The pace of releases on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC / Steam Deck is accelerating as we approach the halfway point. More and more games come to us, and more important ones.

After the first quarter, the big game releases april 2023 They come to confirm that the parade of great titles continues, in some cases highly anticipated for a few months… and even years.

Although there will be many and very good video game releases in this new month, here we are only going to compile “the best of the best”, the games you shouldn’t miss in April 2023. It is always better to be prepared, so that our portfolios are not decimated without warning.

VIDEO Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores – Pre-order Trailer on PS5

This month of April is full of interesting adventures and experiences for all kinds of tastes. Weighty Spanish titles finally land on consoles and PCa high-calibre DLC reaches the new generation of Sony and the thing does not stop there.

The avalanche of games brings us some zombies that have been making themselves begged for years, a galactic sequel full of ambition and more proposals worthy of attention. Therefore, here we are going to recommend only the best releases and games of April 2023 that you should not miss.

Road 96: Mile 0

Release date: April 4

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC

Genre: musical narrative adventure

Every adventure has a beginning. Road 96: Mile 0 gives meaning to the fantastic Road 96 released a while ago. However, its creators have wanted to give a twist to its indie narrative formula to give us something else: Rhythm music minigames.

as if of Sayonara Wild Hearts Whatever it is, Road 96: Mile 0 will tell us a story of friendship while again influencing issues such as social inequalities, ideological gaps or political biases from the perspective of two teenagers.

Curse of the Sea Rats

VIDEO Impressions of Curse of the Sea Rats

Release date: 6 of April

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC

Genre: Metroidvania

One of the most anticipated Spanish games of the moment arrives within a few days. Curse of the Sea Rats is a hand-animated mousey metroidvania made by Petoons Studio that has already caught the attention of many.

Adventured alone or with a partner, this non-linear world will allow you to explore going back and forth as you call upon different characters with different abilities and perks. Rats and pirates… Be careful with them.

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection

Release Date: April 14

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC

Genre: Platform adventures

An entire collection of this subsaga of the famous Capcom mascot at your service. Let’s go with it! What includes Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection? Hold on tight because there are a few games:

Mega Man Battle Network, Mega Man Battle Network 2, Mega Man Battle Network 3 Blue, Mega Man Battle Network 3 White, Mega Man Battle Network 4 Red Sun, Mega Man Battle Network 4 Blue Moon, Mega Man Battle Network 5 Team Protoman, Mega Man Battle Network 5 Team Colonel, Mega Man Battle Network 6 Cybeast Gregar and Mega Man Battle Network 6 Cybeast Falzar.

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story

Release date: April 18th

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC

Genre: Action RPG

League of Legends continues to grow. Riot Games continues with its Riot Forge program where he collaborates with indie studios to give life to projects far from the MOBA, but set in the same universe.

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story is their next game and is created by the developers of Moonlighter, the Spanish Digital Sun Games, who are launching into another RPG with a very characteristic visual plot.

Minecraft Legends

Release date: April 18th

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC

Genre: Strategy

The Mojang phenomenon continues to grow with Minecraft Legends. The fever with the blocks does not diminish and therefore, the formula is transferred to another genre, that of strategy. This particular bet promises to be a new way of enjoying this accomplished universe full of possibilities.

The campaign can be played solo and cooperatively and will be based on confrontations where chaos and planning often go hand in hand. The building and crafting thing has not been eliminated, calm down everyone. You left a diamond at min 12:37!

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

Release date: April 19th

Platforms: PS5

Genre: Open-world action-adventure role-playing

Aloy isn’t done with Horizon Forbidden West. Burning Shores is his new adventure turned into DLC that will allow us to get the most out of the technical capabilities of the youngest PlayStation on the market (as is already known, it does not reach PS4).

We traveled to the Los Angeles region to continue learning about the Forbidden West. The Burning Shores hide a new threat to humanity and Aloy will have to fix the mess again. Really, this girl does not rest! And her new adventure promises to be among best of april 2023.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Release date: April, the 21st

Platforms: nintendoswitch

Genre: Turn-based tactical RPG

It’s been a while since Nintendo gave us the official release date for Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, but the game is finally here. One of the highest references in the Game Boy Advance market returns with many new features.

Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising are back with a fresh coat of paint that brings two classic campaigns, multiplayer, various modes and graphics that are as colorful as they are adorable. His mini army awaits you, general.

Dead Island 2

VIDEO Dead Island 2 – Extended Gameplay

Release date: April, the 21st

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and pc

and Genre: RPG and first person action

We have already lost count of the years we have been waiting for this installment, but it finally comes to us. This dead man is very much alive! Do you think that maybe the zombies no longer have the pull of a decade ago! You are wrong about Dead Island 2.

Post-apocalyptic Los Angeles has a lot of bad things, but there’s no waiting in lines, no traffic, and you can slaughter zombies on top of that. We are not going to lie to you Dead Island 2 knows what it’s about: to be a “careful” thug and nothing like a few scattered undead brains to de-stress you.

The Last Case of Benedict Fox

VIDEO The Last Case of Benedict Fox – Reveal Trailer – Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022

Release date: April 27

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC

Genre: Lovecraftian Metroidvania

Not only is it beautiful as itself, but on top of that, The Last Case of Benedict Fox promises to be a real gift for fans of action metroidvania inspired by the works of HP Lovecraft. This game has been in the thoughts of many players since it was presented at E3 in 2022.

Set at the beginning of the 20th century, in The Last Case of Benedict Fox we put ourselves in the shoes of Benedict Fox, a detective who is linked to a demonic being, which will allow him to link himself to people who have just died. Best impossible plot!

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

VIDEO Star Wars Jedi Survivor – Story Trailer

Release date: 28th of April

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S and pc

and Genre: Metroidvania action adventure

We left this month’s big launch for last. Star Wars Jedi Survivor is the long-awaited sequel to Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order. The Respawn and EA saga is consecrated with a new installment full of news that will improve everything seen in 2019.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor brings us back to Cal Kestis and the Mantis crew in a bloodier adventure, where surviving the Galactic Empire will be practically impossible. More combat options, powers and movement, better metroidvania components and much more awaits you.

So far our review of The best releases of April 2023 on consoles and PC. Although be careful, we have left some games in the pipeline that you should not miss for the world, such as GrimGrimoire OnceMore, Omega Strikers or the expanded version of GhostWire: Tokyo on Xbox Series X | S (and content update on PC).