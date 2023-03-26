Best Lewis Pullman Movies and TV Performances Ranked

Lewis Pullman, son of actor Bill Pullman, is making a name for himself in Hollywood. Pullman recently starred in one of the biggest movies of 2022 with his role as Bob in Top Gun: Maverick being a fan favorite due to his character’s smooth talk. The actor has earned steady roles over the last 10 years and is becoming known for the way he acts – versatile but also stable in his own way. He looks a lot like his father, Bill Pullman, and many people compare the two as they look very similar and act similarly. Lewis Pullman is consistently playing big roles after the success of Top Gun: Maverickas salem lot It is chemistry lesson. He’ll be the male lead in both projects, and it’s exciting to see where Pullman’s career takes him as he makes an even bigger name for himself. That said, here is a list of Lewis Pullman’s best film and TV performances, ranked.

10 Pink Skies Ahead (2020)

In Pink skies ahead, Pullman plays the sweet love interest, Ben, opposite Jessica Barden’s Winona. The plot revolves around a coming-of-age story about Winona and her life, and the age-old tale of not knowing who you really are. Pullman pops in and out of this movie and delivers some distinctive dialogue to help the movie along, and it’s a sleeper hit.

9 Battle of the Sexes (2017)

battle of the sexes features Lewis Pullman in a minor but still just as memorable role as he plays Larry Riggs, son of Bobby Riggs. Larry is Bobby’s slightly estranged adult son, whom the tennis player turns to when things go wrong at home. Pullman manages to tell the story of how awkward it can be when you suddenly have to support your parents rather than the other way around. Pullman is seen in several scenes in the background, but his lines are great, and he has added just the right amount of energy to this movie that is flanked by big stars.

8 The Stargirl (2023)

The Star Girl it’s a movie where you might have to separate the artist from the art when it comes to Pullman’s character. The film is a great portrayal of the abuse that can happen within a church and its leaders, with Pullman playing a young pastor named Owen, who returns from a mission trip and takes an interest in one of his 17-year-olds. group. Pullman will have you not liking him halfway through the film, but it proves what a good actor he is, especially when you compare this character to one of his lighter roles.

7 The Outsiders: Caught in the Night (2018)

The Outsiders: Caught in the Night is the sequel to the home invasion horror movie Strangers, and there are enough scares in both movies to get your adrenaline pumping. Pullman plays Luke, the couple’s eldest son, who heads to an abandoned trailer park for the night while on a road trip, not realizing what a sinister situation lies ahead. Pullman proves he can control himself as he and his family are chased by masked strangers, even falling into a swimming pool at one point and having to fight off his attacker in heavy strokes.

6 Bad Times at the El Royale (2018)

In Bad times at the El Royale, Pullman plays Miles Miller, the porter at the insidious hotel that houses people from all walks of life. We meet his character right at the beginning of the film, and right away you realize that there is something strange about him, as he seems worried and anxious about the guests staying at the hotel. Pullman plays this nervous, scarred man very well, as his lower lip trembles and his eyes glaze over at the sight of the conflict. Miles Miller is a memorable character for Pullman as it showcases his range as an actor.

5 Those Who Follow (2019)

Another dark role for Pullman that revolves around heavy religious themes, They Who Follow it’s a slow burn of a horror movie, set deep in the woods to really set the tone. Mara (Kaitlyn Dever) is courted by church member Garrett (Pullman), and under peer pressure she agrees to marry him. Garrett proves to be a terrible person and character, as he essentially abuses Mara and treats her terribly, especially when he finds out that she loves someone else. Pullman has a certain way of approaching these unsavory characters, and it’s worth watching to see him perfect his craft.

4 Catch 22 (2019)

Based on the book of the same name, take 22 it became a miniseries and was accepted as an accurate adaptation of the novel. Pullman plays Major Major Major, a name given to him by his father as a joke, and when he rose through the ranks in the Air Force, he was promoted to Major. So his full name is major major major major. Pullman has the personality Major Major should have – disliked by his peers and a bit out of their depth when it comes to his work. If you’ve read the book, you’ll be happy to know that this character was brought to life in the right way.

3 Press play (2022)

You might be surprised when you pick up tissues right now. Press play it ends, and you’re left wiping your eyes at Pullman and Clara Rugaard’s performance. The plot follows two lovers who quickly become involved in a relationship that lasts the summer before tragedy strikes and Pullman’s character is killed in a car accident. Don’t worry, this isn’t a spoiler, as the movie revolves around him dying multiple times and Laura (Rugaard) traveling through time to find a way to save him. Harrison (Pullman) is kind and innocent, and you wish you could save him yourself as he’s taken out by different situations each time.

two Outer range (2022-present)

outer band it balances the western genre with supernatural elements in such a real way that it doesn’t feel cheesy or outdated. outer band features a great cast such as Josh Brolin and Imogen Poots, and Lewis Pullman is among those heavy hitters. Pullman plays Rhett Abbott, Royal and Cecilia’s son, and he is the youngest child. Rhett is intense and deeply loyal, helping around the family ranch, as well as constantly helping out his older brother, who unfortunately blows up in his face. With Season 2 looming in the future, it’s exciting to see where the plot takes Rhett’s character and what the future holds for the Abbott family.

1 Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

Everyone loves Bob Floyd aka Baby on Board. As Top Gun sequel released 30 years after the original, there would certainly be a team of fresh faces that made up the cast this time around. They’ve become a memorable group among audiences, especially during awards season, but Lewis Pullman’s Bob Floyd is memorable in a different way. Fans liked the way he was different from his squad members: soft-spoken and kind to basically everyone, unlike Glen Powell’s executioner. Bob may not be the MVP of Top Gun: Maverickbut he’s certainly a fan favorite and a lot of people would be happy to see him again if the franchise continues.